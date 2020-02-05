Near the beginning of a long book called “America as a Civilization,” we’re told that the first English settlers who came to America were soon followed by Scots, French, Germans, Irish, Norwegians, Swedes, Danes, Hungarians, Austrians, Moravians, Spanish, Portuguese, Latin Americans, Chinese, Filipinos and hundreds of thousands of Africans brought here against their will in the slave trade. There were also many Native Americans already here.
Right off, this polyglot heritage gave rise to ongoing ethnic rivalries. In Scranton, Pennsylvania, where we started out in 1959, the whole town was divided into ethnic sections. We lived on Welsh Hill, across the river were the Germans; further east were the Polish and still further east the Hungarians. The English were in the center of town, the African Americans by the railroad tracks. There was the Irish section, the Italian section, the Polish section, even the Lithuanian section. If people knew your last name, they knew where you lived, where you went to church, where you would be buried and which political party you belonged to.
Animosity was openly expressed. “Those Irish,” our Welsh landlady said, “they don’t clean like us Welsh.” In each section, growing children were told time and again, “Marry your own kind.” The priest of a Polish Catholic Church would not let a Lithuanian Catholic play on the Polish church softball team even though he was a really good ball player. These divisions were a way of life. We all lived in the same town but in different worlds.
Now in America we are divided into two opposing groups that live in the same land but in separate worlds. We have the world of CNN and the world of Fox News. Their assumptions are different, their reading of history is different, their beliefs are different and what they hope for the future is different. There are even different uniforms. We have the world of red neckties and the world of blue neckties, many of them longer than they need to be.
It’s become hard for those on one side of the divide to associate with those on the other side. It can be unpleasant to sit down to a meal even with family members on the other side of this great divide. I admit it’s not something I go out of my way to do.
It seems such divisions are overcome, if at all, when experiences reveal to us that we live in the same world with each other, when we allow ourselves to be moved by an encounter that gets us beyond our tendency to divide ourselves and put each other down.
Some decades ago, I listened to a sermon by Dr. Sam Proctor, minister of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church, an African-American congregation in Harlem. He was one of the most important preachers in America at the time. A big man, he spoke slowly in a deep voice, leaning over the pulpit and looking right into our eyes.
He told about a day he flew to Atlanta to give an address. At the airport, he hailed a taxi to take him into town. He was sure, he said, that he had gotten the most redneck taxi driver in Georgia. He described him as this white fellow with a dirty shirt on his back, pimples on his face, and messed up hair who was smoking a cigarette and letting the ashes fly into the back seat where Dr. Proctor was sitting.
But on the drive into Atlanta, this taxi driver started to cry. He wept so hard he had to pull off the road and stop. At that point, the pastor asked him what the matter was, and the taxi driver turned to him and asked, “Ain’t you heard? They done killed Dr. King today. He’s dead and gone.”
Proctor said this is how he learned of King’s death. “Here was this white taxi driver who looked every bit like the most racist man in the world, and he was the one to tell me of my friend Martin’s death, and he was crying his heart out over it. It was a revelation to me.”
We all need to let such revelations come our way.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
