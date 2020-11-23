In his book “Thanks!,” Robert A. Emmons, professor of psychology at U. C. Davis, tells us that “grateful thinking” will bring us better sleep, increase our energy and make us happier by as much as 25%. He defines gratitude as “wanting what we have.”
Well, professor, here’s what I have these days: a deadly virus stalking me, my family and friends, not to mention everyone else in the world, a nation torn by political strife of such proportions that I fear for the future of American democracy and a new president so surrounded by enemies that it’s likely little will be done about the huge problems facing our nation. I wake up at 2 a.m. every morning with all this on my mind.
Then there’s this terribly sore knee, a small matter over against everything else, I suppose, but I’m not about to be grateful for it.
Furthermore, I feel it’s bad form to go around saying thanks for what many people don’t have, like food, shelter, and a loving family, though I am truly grateful for these blessings.
So, I’m thinking most all of us have at least one friend we are thankful for, and up pops Phil Guidotti, whose birthday sometimes fell on Thanksgiving and who died this time of year in 2013 at age 89.
I met Phil on a Friday night in 1966. Our little family had just moved to Guerneville where I was to be minister of the Community Church. I was told to go the Chamber of Commerce dinner and get acquainted with the movers and shakers of the town. I walked up the steps at Buck’s Ranch to find a crowd of solid citizens extending out from the bar. Tall and expansive Phil Guidotti, snazzily dressed in blue blazer, gray slacks and red tie, came up and said, “What are you drinking, Reverend?” I didn’t know him at all. I said, “I’ll have a double scotch and soda,” and the friendship began.
Phil held fort daily in his real estate and water company office at the corner of Main Street and Armstrong Woods Road. He would step outside about once an hour, cast a critical eye up and down the street, grumble a bit and go back inside shaking his head as if disgusted with everything he saw.
And yet Phil was chairman of the Park and Recreation District, chairman of the Russian River Region, president of the Chamber of Commerce, head of the Boy Scout Troop, a member of the Rotary Club and he wrote and directed our annual Pageant of Fire Mountain. No one cared more for our river communities or worked harder for them than Phil did.
As many know, Phil could come off really gruff and impossible. He seldom saw reason to appreciate the other person’s point of view, did not shy from heated discussions, nor seemed to care if people liked him. This may be why he got so much done.
For years, I was Phil’s guest every Friday afternoon at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. After golf, he would cook dinner for our foursome and our wives. This is where I got a glimpse into Phil Guidotti’s soul. He was an artist in the kitchen. His basic style was northern Italian — fresh ingredients, light sauces, everything simple and just right. With entrees like rack of lamb or chicken Lucchese with gnocchi, we had vegetables fresh from his garden served al dente, his home baked bread and his high crowned Gravenstein apple pie, all fitting together into a symphony of flavors.
Janet, always gracious and accommodating, was in charge of the salads, which were exquisite tosses of greens, tiny shrimp, fine olive oil and wine vinegar from the barrel in the garage. And, of course, there was wine, red or white as one desired. And the conversation was as delectable as the food.
Phil was intensely loyal to his eclectic circle of friends, among them a catholic bishop, a psychiatrist, a chap who wrote jokes for Bob Hope and this old preacher. If you were Phil’s friend, his generosity and good will constantly washed over you, especially at dinnertime.
About 15 years before he died, Phil stopped playing golf, but he continued his inspired cooking, and his friends gathered of friends around his marvelous table. Then the cooking got a bit too much, so I would stop by on Friday afternoons and have a drink with him, mine a scotch, though not a double anymore, and Phil’s a gin and tonic. Of all the good times with Phil, these are the ones I’m most grateful for. We just talked and rambled and enjoyed the moment, and I could see clearly what I had long known: underneath whatever gruffness he might put forth, Phil was full-hearted, awfully smart and just a lot of fun.
As Thanksgiving comes on, I’m full of gratitude for Fridays with Phil. And for the fact that I’ve never seen the Gravenstein apple leaves so brightly yellow this time of year.
