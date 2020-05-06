Watching the news the other day, I became intrigued by a sign that appeared in front of the capitol building in Madison, Wisconsin, at a protest against shelter-in-place orders. There were people waving “Freedom Now” signs, “Don’t Tread on Me” signs with coiled rattlesnakes on them like in the American Revolution, and there were signs that said “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” which seemed dangerously close to what the medicos warn is the choice we face as the nation begins to open up.
There were many Second Amendment signs there, shorthand for gun rights, I suppose. To emphasize that point, there were guys circulating around with automatic rifles in hand, all of them pointing downward, thank goodness. It was kind of shocking to see how present day stay-at-home orders are eliciting responses much like the way “taxation without representation” brought colonists to the streets in Lexington and Concord in April of 1775.
In the midst of these earnest, freedom-loving citizens milling about more or less menacingly, there was a fellow standing quietly by himself with a sign of modest proportions which, in clear black lettering, proclaimed to all, “I NEED A HAIRCUT.”
Right away, I liked that fellow. He had put a little human thing in the midst of all the political and economic hubbub. Yes, it’s lousy to be out of work. It’s lousy not to be able to go to the movies. It’s really lousy that the Milwaukee Brewers aren’t playing baseball along with the rest of the major leagues. A lot of things are lousy right now, and here is a fellow who, either seriously or tongue-in-cheek, puts his need for a haircut over against everything else.
It seemed to me that the protest included of a lot of people of every gender who needed a haircut more than this fellow did. But there he was stating his particular ordinary need. Whether he was serious about adding to the complaints being voiced all around him or was pulling everybody’s leg doesn’t matter. It was a quiet, amusing comment on what was going on whether that’s what he intended or not.
Alas, the fellow stood there completely unnoticed. No one paid attention to his sign or the length of his hair. Here was the most interesting sign at the rally, far as I’m concerned, and no one was reading it. In the midst of noisy campaigning against perceived injustices, the crowd ignored a reminder that many ordinary details of life were going right on.
I’m thinking this fellow is more of a philosopher than he may realize, my kind of philosopher at any rate. He lifts up the basic thing. He keeps it simple, personal and specific. His thoughts are clearly distinguishable from those of the mob. And he doesn’t insinuate himself into my attention. He just stands there holding his sign, so full of wisdom, so unassuming, so brimming with delight. We could use more of that these days.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.