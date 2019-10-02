In a recent edition of this newspaper, Mr. Music, AKA Jim Corbett, asks why he was awarded a place on the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall. He goes on to answer his question, and once again we make contact with his uplifting hopefulness born of song. Music is for opening us to goodness and love, he writes, and for inspiring communities of peace and justice. “Music is a joy-maker,” he says, and he has given himself to spreading this joy near and far.
It’s all but miraculous that vibrations in the air can affect the little hairs, tiny bones and lively nerves in our ears in such a way that our brains experience sound. Beyond that, there are the organized sounds sent out by musicians and singers so, wonder of wonders, by simply listening to them, we feel elated or sad, pensive or enlivened, able to experience literally millions of shades of emotion and response. Little else does this as well as music does.
Those who study these things tell us that music is as old as humanity. By stimulating our brains, calming our souls and strengthening our resolve to press on through the challenges of change, it may have aided our evolution as a species. Music still does all this and more.
My most important musical experience proves to me that Mr. Music is absolutely right about the power of music in the human heart. It came during the last hymn of the first church service I ever conducted. The church was in Scranton, Pa., and the people were descendants of thousands of Welsh who immigrated to that area to work in the coal mines. They suffered mightily from cave-ins, explosions, asphyxiations and black lung disease. They met their suffering with their songs.
“The hymn is number 104,” I called out that day, and they began to sing: “Guide me, O thou great Jehovah,/Pilgrim through this barren land,/I am weak, but Thou art mighty,/Hold me with Thy powerful hand.”
The singing rose and fell in ever more energetic waves: “Bread of Heaven, Bread of Heaven,/Feed me till I want no more,/Feed me till I want no more.”
People stood on their tiptoes, threw their heads back and strained their necks into the song. The six elders in the front pew closed their eyes and sang with their mouths in perfect circles, each note drawn out as far as it would go, each syllable filling the room with reverberating sound. It seemed the main duty of an elder in that congregation was to sing the tenor part.
When they came to the last stanza, the people sang quietly in a haunting whisper: "When I tread the verge of Jordan,/Bid my anxious fears subside./Death of death and hell’s destruction,/Land me safe on Canaan's side.”
For these people, the Promised Land of Canaan was right there in their church, in the lives they were living and the faith they expressed in song. Their mournful memories and ongoing hardships were wrapped into the sound of their singing.
Then it was all boom and glory. “Songs of praises, songs of praises /I will ever give to Thee,/I will ever give to Thee.”
They got to the end of the refrain, and the white-haired chorister in his maroon robe turned and led the people as if they were the choir. They sang it again and again, the windows shaking from pulses of sound. The power of the hymn became powerful in the people. I wondered why they needed me to preach to them at all.
Among the Welsh I learned that being immersed in a song while singing with others frees us to lift our own voices and participate in music’s power and grace.
Time and again through his Love Choir, Jim Corbett shows us this is so. He deserves every award he gets.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.