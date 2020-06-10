In graduate school I had a short, dark-haired, fast-talking, hand-waving history professor who zipped through his lectures in a way that produced the fastest note takers in Christendom. At various places along the way through one century or another, his Gatling gun of a voice stopped, he looked up from the podium, and he assigned us a book or article that we were to “read, mark, and inwardly digest.” If we did as he said, we found his lectures made sense and we could understand what he was trying to teach us.
With this huge outpouring of protest going on here, there and everywhere in response to the death of George Floyd in the hands of police in Minneapolis, I’ve come across an article right here in Sonoma West Times and News that we must read, mark, and inwardly digest in order to understand what lies behind this emerging Black Lives Matter Movement. A week ago, John Grech, who teaches history and journalism at El Molino High School, gave us “History Matters: heartbreaking patterns from day one.” It should be required reading for all Americans.
Grech starts with the terrible evils of the slave trade that went on for well over two centuries until our Civil War. This put an end to slavery, but white America created an ingrained system of oppression that brought continued suffering and death to African Americans. Sung by Billie Holiday and many others, the song “Strange Fruit” came out in 1900 calling attention to the ongoing lynching of black people by white mobs: “Black bodies swayin’ in the southern breeze, / Strange fruit hangin’ from the poplar trees.”
But Grech makes sure we realize the oppression was not only a southern thing. It was everywhere in the land, including Sonoma County. Time and again, the white power structure reversed the legal gains black people made toward equal rights. A telling example is the 2013 Supreme Court decision that gutted key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That Act came about as a result of the Martin Luther King led March from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, a march I and number of western Sonoma County church people participated in. Less than 50 years later, the steady application of white power took the teeth out of it.
So it has been with black people killed by police, Grech points out. So far, every attempt at change has been put down and set aside. It’s part of the long “heartbreaking pattern” of treating black lives as if they don’t matter.
Perhaps this time it will be different. Even out here in western Sonoma County, people are going to the streets and the signs and slogans of justice are being waved.
If you want to know why this is important, if you want to know why you should be involved, read, mark and inwardly digest John Grech’s article in Sonoma West Times and News for June 3. Then put on your mask, print out your sign and join the protest knowing what it’s all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.