The other day I met a fellow who had been raised on a farm in Nebraska and was proud of what he could do with his single shot .22 caliber rifle that was given to him as a Christmas present when he was 14 years old. Now he’s a tall drink of water, as we used to say about those much of over six feet, and he looks back on his boyhood days with his gun in his hand with great fondness.
“Why I could shoot a rabbit from almost 100 yards with that beautiful little gun,” he said. “I even shot quail with it. That way you don’t have to pick out a handful of buckshot when you dress the quail for dinner.”
This reminded me of my boyhood chum Donnie Franceschi. Donnie’s father came to California from Lucca, Italy, and with minimal help from family and friends, got himself a small piece of hilly land in Corn Cob Canyon just south of Watsonville. There he raised about 500 pigs and a few milk cows. The family lived in town not far from where I lived as a boy, and every afternoon Donnie would hurry home from school, change clothes and ride his bike the five or six miles out to the ranch to do his chores. I often rode along with him.
Donnie had several pens of pigs to feed and three or four cows to milk, which he got right to so we would have time to ride his pretty Strawberry Roan horse he called Strawberry and maybe go hunting.
Donnie, too, had a beautiful .22 caliber single shot rifle. He carried a small number of bullets with him, five or six at most, and we went in search of rabbits or quail. When the time came, Donnie pulled the bolt open, inserted a cartridge in the cylinder, pushed the bolt back in place and got ready to shoot. When he saw what he was looking for, he released the safety, aimed and fired. It didn’t take him long, and he didn’t often miss.
I told this tall drink of water from Nebraska that I’d seen Donnie shoot a rabbit from 100 yards with that gun, and he got it right through the neck so as not to wreck the good parts. Also, I told him that I saw Donnie shoot quail through the neck, again so as not to ruin the little bird. Donnie would get a few quail to go with the polenta for dinner, and his mother, a fantastic cook, would be ecstatic.
“I called my buddy Single Shot Donnie,” I said to the tall gentleman.
“That’s just the way I did it too,” he said. “If you know how to shoot, all you need is one shot. There’s no reason to have these high-powered guns spraying bullets all over. That’s not hunting. Those guns are only for killing people. No reason for us to have them.”
Then this gentleman said, “I used to belong to the National Rifle Association, but I quit. I wrote the president a letter saying all we need for hunting is a good single-shot rifle, but I never got a reply.”
Donnie let me shoot his gun a few times, but I was a terrible waster of the few bullets he carried. I never enjoyed hunting much, but I could see that Donnie took pride and pleasure in it, and the family ate everything he shot. That seemed to me a worthy endeavor at the time, and it still does.
And like the tall one from Nebraska, I can’t see why ordinary citizens need any more firepower than a single-shot, small-caliber hunting rifle. However, here in the hills and vales of Western Sonoma County, I’m pretty sure I’m expressing a minority opinion. Among us are those who feel no living thing should be shot at and also those who feel any attempt to regulate guns is the first step toward banning them all. So there you are. Dear Lord, bless us if you can.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
