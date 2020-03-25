Starting two Sundays ago, the church we attend in west Santa Rosa started conference call worship services at the regular 10 o’clock hour. I dialed in the numbers, punched the speaker button and heard the voices of our fellow worshippers bubbling in the background just like they do before the service begins when we are in church together.
Our pastor settled us down in her calm and welcoming way, said a little prayer, and a young woman’s lovely soprano voice led us in a hymn. In my robe and slippers, I was stretched out in a reclining chair having just finished a large cup of coffee. Strangely enough, I soon felt like I was in church. I think it was the sound of the voices, the genuine purposefulness of them made it seem that way.
There is something important going on, something that reaches in, when the sound and sense of what is being said are of a piece. That’s how it was with worship over the phone. All we had were those committed, caring voices and the words they spoke or sang, and because this was all we had, we honed our attention and heard more than the words themselves. This is what poets strive for and only great poems achieve.
Gently and effectively, the pastor told us we are now in a place where we show our love for each other, and for the world, by staying apart.
“Today, absence from one another means love for one another,” she said.
She reminded us that those we care about are always in our hearts, always close in that way. She gave us an entire world of close connections that now depend on our being present in our absence. In this we are taking care of each other, she said; we are protecting each other’s health and life.
The tone of her voice was just right for these words, and it felt like our congregation was one even though we were not together in one place.
Then prayers were offered for the needs of the community, nation, and world and for the sick and troubled among our families and friends. Many voices came on the line, some I didn’t recognize, but all of them bearing an awed, reverent tone that conveyed both longing and hope.
I suppose most of us have noticed that many of those we pray for do not improve or succeed or leave their troubles behind, but these voices seemed to be saying that, whatever the outcome, these people are now being prayed for, and that’s important too. This always brings me to mysteries I don’t pretend to be able to fathom, but I found that it felt just right.
And so we turned to another hymn led by the young woman’s clear voice. It took off from Psalm 42, which tells of a person whose soul “pants” for the Lord even as the deer “pant” for brooks of clear water. Synonyms for “pant” are “gasp,” “wheeze” and “huff,” fitting, it seemed to me, for a time when some of us are afflicted with, and all of us fear, a virus that causes us to do just that.
With a final blessing and a chorus of amens, the service ended. I hung up the phone and poured more coffee. We always have coffee hour after church, so that felt right, too.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
