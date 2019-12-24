So another difficult year soon comes to a close. Our west county has been beset by floods and the threat of fire, and for several weeks leading up to the holiday shopping season, we lived with rain and a steady cold drizzle that kept people home.
Still, from what I hear, right up there with the worst of it was the big evacuation that drove many of us from our homes and shops toward the end of October. Businesses still trying to recover from the flood earlier in the year had a week of sunny weather when a large portion of us left the area and tourists were not allowed in. We are grateful that firefighters, with a truly heroic effort, stopped the roaring Kincade blaze at the 101 Freeway, or else it could have kept moving westward to our river communities and taken out everything clear to Bodega Bay. News like that is not conducive to people coming to town to shop. In fact, with the power out and people gone, business virtually came to a halt.
My father ran a department store in a small town, and he always hated to see a rainy Saturday. That was his busiest day of the week, and if it rained that day, people stayed home, and his store stayed mostly empty.
As a kid, I asked him once if it made that much difference.
“If people want to buy something, don’t they just come on a day after the rain has stopped?”
He replied, “Some do, but you never make it up.”
In a mid-December walk up and down Guerneville’s Main Street, I heard the same thing from our struggling merchants: “With the floods, fires, and evacuations, we’re way behind for the year, and now it’s drizzling as the holidays come on. We’re really hurting.”
It takes courage to fight fires, but it also takes courage, a different kind of courage, to keep a business going when the elements turn against you. And it takes long hard work. I was glad to find that every shop owner I talked to was determined to stick it out. With the drizzle still falling, they looked forward to spring. It would be a blessing to these folks if spring came early this year. It really would.
It would also be a blessing if we visited our local shops first when setting out to buy something. Here I am preaching the gospel of shopping locally when people are probably expecting a gospel of light shining in the darkness as we come to the end of the year. But I’m my father’s son, and I know how it feels to be anxious about sales and revenue and profit and loss. Dad got quiet and distant if it rained several Saturdays in a row.
In a small town, in a small store, it doesn’t take much to put the squeeze on. So those of us who shop locally are blessings to our friends and neighbors in business among us. Not only that, we help make sure they stay in business and are here when we need them.
I know, this is our Publisher Rollie Atkins’ gospel. He preaches it often and well. I may have theologized it a little too much, but I do believe it is good news. I grew up with it. Our family was sustained by this gospel. I hope Rollie doesn’t mind my getting in on his message, but I can’t help myself. I’ve known the truth of it since I was a little kid.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
