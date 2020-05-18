We can play golf again! It’s official. Our fearless publisher doesn’t have to sneak on the course any more.
However, there are a number of new rules to contend with. The regular Rules of Golf, updated annually in a booklet put out by the United States Golf Association, is several times longer and more intricate than the U. S. Constitution, and it changes every year. Actually, our Northwood Golf Course on Highway 116, just east of Monte Rio, was responsible for one of the changes a few years back.
A cardinal rule of golf is you play the ball where it lies. This means you are not allowed to touch your ball any time between teeing off and holing out except when striking it with a club without incurring a penalty. But, of course, there are exceptions. If your ball goes down a gopher hole, for instance, you can remove it and drop it from the height of your knee within a club length but no nearer the hole. And so it goes if your ball lies on a cart path, behind a temporary obstruction, and so forth.
Well, one of the many charms of Northwood is that you play among grand old redwood trees, the roots of which stay close to the surface of the ground. Over the decades, these roots increase in length and girth, and so we have good-sized bumps of redwood roots extending out into some of the fairways. If your ball lies up against one of those roots, you can break your club and even mess up your wrist trying to hit it. So Paul Layrac, our former Northwood Men’s Club rules guru, petitioned the Northern California Golf Association for Northwood Golf Course to have a special rule all its own allowing a player to move a golf ball away from a redwood root without penalty. Somewhat grudgingly, the petition was eventually granted. That gives you an idea about the intricacies of the rules of golf.
But now we have even more rules, anti-corona virus rules, promulgated by none other than our county health officer. First off, there’s no going into the pro shop to register for your round. You do it online. Second, you don’t show up more than 15 minutes early. Third, six feet of social distancing is mandated for all golfers, and facemasks are required if you deal with a staff member. Fourth, you can’t pick up someone else’s club, even to be nice and save the person from bending over. Nor can you toss someone a golf ball. Fifth, don’t touch the flagstick, just leave it in the hole, which won’t be a hole but an inverted cup raised above the ground. If you hit the cup, you made the putt. Sixth, no raking of sand traps. There will be no rakes anyhow. Seventh, no scorecards or pencils will be available, but you can keep score on your phone with an app provided by the course.
I wonder whether it’s a one-stroke or two-stroke penalty for breaking any of these rules. It’s being discussed at higher levels, I assume. But even with these extra rules, it’s a great thing to have the course open. It’s never been greener or more inviting. Just play by the rules, including these new ones, for the main penalty for ignoring them is taking a chance on getting sick. Actually, that’s true everywhere, not just on the golf course.
