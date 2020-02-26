Taxes are too high! No more new taxes! These are about the easiest arguments to make almost always and everywhere. The hardest argument is for new taxes now in order to have something worthwhile in the future when many of us will not even be here. I’m going to attempt both arguments.
In last week’s issue of this paper, Ken Churchill made a cogent argument against Measure I, which extends the quarter percent sales tax (25 cents per hundred dollars), in order to support the SMART train for 30 years past its expiration date nine years from now. Churchill cited a lot of the Smart Train’s shortcomings as reasons for not extending the tax: its low ridership, its cost overruns, its potential for costing more and more as time goes on, and so forth.
I would add to that the SMART Train’s inconvenience. How do you get to most stations if not in your car? How do you get where you want to go after you get to the station you’re heading for? Where’s the public transportation to feed into and away from the SMART Train? Yes, a lot can be said for the No on Measure I arguments.
But a lot is left out of those arguments. Churchill hints at some of it when he mentions that the money spent on the SMART Train might be better spent on, among other things, roads. From what I remember, every recent improvement up and down Highway 101 cost more than the original estimates and took longer than we were told at the beginning.
More importantly, these improvements don’t seem to do any good. By the time the extra lanes are ready for cars, they’re already out of date. And they don’t come cheap either. We pay almost fifty cents in taxes for every gallon of gas we burn in 101 stop-and-go traffic. A lot of those taxes are earmarked for roads that will be inadequate as soon as they’re built.
It’s abundantly clear that building more roads and adding more lanes is just not working. Not only that, it encourages us to believe that we can always rely on our cars, which is really not the case. Sooner than we like to think, gasoline will be so expensive, the planet will be so much in danger, and the roads will by so jammed that automobiles will become outdated ways of getting around, if they’re not already. Someday, people will have to ride public transportation or stay home.
So, the overwhelming argument in favor of the SMART Train is that it gives us a toehold on the future. We have the beginning of what must become a sophisticated network of travel modes to get people where they need to go. In the great cities of the world, this has been so for a long time. Eventually it will have to be so even in rural Sonoma County. If we turn our backs on the SMART Train now, we’ll only make it harder, and much more expensive, to do what needs to be done when the age of the automobile is finally over.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
