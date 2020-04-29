“We live in a good place for going through this,” one of us said on our walk around the neighborhood the other day. It was a bright noon time. On the hills around us, redwoods reached to the sky, old Gravenstein apple trees blossomed in people’s yards, bees were doing their blessed work and the light green leaves of spring were everywhere.
“Yeah,” the other one said, “western Sonoma County is good place to be confined if you have to be confined.”
Three times out and back from one end of the street to the other makes a mile, so we trudged on, hardly much of a walk, but it seems like something these days.
No one else was out, just as it should be. The dogs on the corner that usually bark at us when we walk by were not in sight. I imagined them inside the house, sitting by the couch, comforting those confined there, a nice thought if I don’t say so myself.
When we got home, the phone was ringing — yes, an archaic land line, with someone from somewhere checking in. It happens so often it’s hard to keep track of all the concern and good wishes that come our way, but it’s wonderful.
Over the phone, especially over our old phone that doesn’t have many gadgets attached to it but transmits really good sound, all we have is the person’s voice, no gestures, no facial expressions, no looking into someone’s eyes to know how they are feeling. And so I’m reminded once again how expressive the human voice can be. And I’m taken by how often the tone of the voices we hear these days is modulated toward something like compassion. Often a sense of being wished well comes through even when the conversation is about other things.
As a rule, we don’t choose to use a certain tone of voice, it seems to me. It’s just there in some kind of wholeness that connects how we say things to how we feel. It’s not that hard for most of us to tell when someone’s words are a bit removed from sincerity. Subtle as it may be, our truth comes through in spite of ourselves, for good or for ill, I suppose.
So, the only way to communicate caring is to really care. Recently, I’ve heard shopping lists read over the phone that have something of the sound of prayers to them, prayers of gratitude mostly. Those who go to the grocery store for others are also among the heroes of the hour. Those who rely on them say “thank you” in the tone of voice by which they read off the grocery list as well as by saying “thank you” in words at the end of the conversation. It’s become possible for the phrase “Bran Flakes” to be said in a prayerful way. I’ve heard it more than once lately. Such sounds are blessings we pass around subtly and as naturally as you please over the phone.
With the sound of concern, compassion, and gratitude rising up naturally in the tone of our voices these days, we bless each other without knowing we do, and that’s a wonderful thing.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
