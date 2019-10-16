A couple of Saturdays ago at the packed out Russian River Hall in Monte Rio, we finally had the flood-delayed taping of the Wonderland Radio Hour, featuring Monte Rio and Villa Grande. The program will be aired over KRCB Radio, 91FM, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. This series has also featured Forestville, Rio Nido and Guerneville with a look at past glories and present doings from lumbering days to the resort era.
Rick Coates of Heritage Rail and Eco Ring got it started with pictures of the narrow gauge railroad that stopped in front of the white frame Monte Rio Hotel that rose seven stories up Starrett Hill, about where the Fire Station is now. Stepping off the train were women in long white dresses carrying parasols and men in dark three-piece suits. In those days, the hotel had the only elevator north of the Golden Gate.
Johey Koche, a tiny woman who lived in Monte Rio for many years with her husband Fred, had a large picture of the Monte Rio Hotel with a red circle around a window on the fourth floor. She would point to the circled window and say, “That’s where my dear Freddy and I spent our honeymoon.”
Next we had “A Day in the Life of Steve Baxman,” chief of the Monte Rio Fire District, which includes a wide swath of lower Russian River hills and canyons. He told us that he and his volunteer crew handle up to 500 calls a year. It may be 800 this year, he said. The audience was asked how many of them had been helped by Baxman or his volunteers, and the majority raised their hands. People are justifiably enthusiastic about Baxman. This tall, straight-talking leader got the biggest applause of the day.
Karen Gallinger led us in “Take Me to the River,” a song with a refrain about the beauties and difficulties of our region. I somehow missed Vera Burgerman, the California Mermaid. The place was crowded, and I was way in the back. I did glimpse an elaborate old-fashioned costume and a smiling face leaving the stage as this segment ended.
Kyla Brooke of Friends of Villa Grande narrated pictures of that community’s Fourth of July celebrations, which include Revolutionary Minutemen armed with muskets marching to break the colonies free from England and “taxation without representation.”
A brief episode from the play “The Haunting of Hill House” came next. The entire play was presented on that very stage that evening. From what we saw, it was plenty scary.
Sadie Damascus of the Laughing Lady Radio Show came on with a story and a few minutes of out-and-out laughter about nothing more than laughter. It’s amazing how one person laughing infects a whole crowd with hilarity. A physician in India started Laughing Clubs because he found that even forced laughter is good for us. Sadie proved him right.
Important Monte Rio poets Pat Nolan and Gail King gave us lively verses about our lower Russian River and its tendency to be both kind and mean to us. Pat was asked about his founding of the Black Bart Poetry Society in honor of the bandit who robbed stage coaches in these parts and left a little poem behind after the robbery. The society exists, Pat told us, “For those who think poetry is a crime ...” This arises from the day Black Bark was released from San Quentin and pledged to rob no more. When asked if he would still write poems, Bart said, “I just told you I am through with crime.” The society has an international following these days.
Then about 30 kids from Monte Rio School sang for us and got as much applause as Steve Baxman did. There really is nothing like young voices lifted in song. Karen Gallinger closed the program with a fine rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon,” working in a tribute to Monte Rio at the end.
It was a great show, and it made clear once again just how much we who live along the lower Russian River love our little towns. I’m telling you, it’s a nice feeling to have.
Bob Jones is the former minister of the Guerneville and Monte Rio Community Church.
