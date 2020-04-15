I must say of all the things that have cancelled during this shelter in place directive, the one that I will miss the most is our Apple Blossom Parade. Put on by the Chamber of Commerce for over 50 years, this annual tradition holds so many fantastic memories and so many good times for so many people in our town.
This coming Saturday, when the Parade was scheduled to kick, there will be no chaos on Main Street. No floats trying to find their position on High School Road. No Analy Marching Band tuning up their instruments to lead the parade. No candy getting tossed to the crowd. No Little League teams on flatbed trucks. No bands with generators on trucks pumping out tunes. No wiener dogs on leashes. No “Citizen of the Year” in a fancy car. No tractors, no horses, no waving politicians, no firetrucks squirting the crowd and no Love Choir marching down the street singing, “Peacetown, it’s a beautiful place to be.” I will miss it all and so will all of you who are regulars at this community party. Waaaah!
It has been estimated that 10,000 people come to Sebastopol on Apple Blossom weekend, and many of those come early on Saturday morning to stake out a spot to watch the parade. I will miss the pre-parade controlled craziness of 120+ parade entries all trying to find their spot in line. I have always been impressed with the chamber volunteers, who always were so good at “herding cats” at this impossible scene. High School Road and side streets were lined up with groups A, B and C and somehow everyone found their place. And when 10 a.m. finally arrived, the Analy Band, all decked out in the blue and white band uniforms, with black hats and shades, led the parade on to Main Street to the cheers of the masses lined up on sidewalks on both sides of the street. I will miss all of that.
I will miss being in the parade, which is even better than watching the parade. Our Love Choir was planning on marching down the street again this year as we have done for many a parade. One year we had our PA system mounted on a little trailer being pulled by a dune buggy, as I walked along playing a wireless guitar and singing with 50 Love Choir folks. As we pulled onto Main Street, the Dune Buggy ran out of gas. Volkswagens are not supposed to run out of gas. Fortunately the entire parade route is slightly down hill, so a couple of guys got on each side and with almost unnoticeable effort pushed the car the entire parade route, and no one knew the difference.
It really is a thrill waving to friends on the sidelines and seeing so many of my students, with their parents cheering everyone on. I will really miss all of that fun.
So this year, I thought of organizing a six-foot separation parade, but even that is breaking the shelter in place order. So instead, on my morning walk, I will march down Main Street from Safeway to the Chamber of Commerce office across from the post office and drop off a contribution to the chamber for all their years of putting on this fantastic community gathering. I also put up a Facebook page for folks to add their AB Parade pictures from past years.
The parade, along with the two-day Apple Blossom Festival, is the Chamber’s big fundraiser for the year. That is a huge hit for our little Chamber of Commerce that does so much for our business community. Let’s help them out with a donation of any size. We are all in this together.
The address at Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce is 265 S. Main St., Sebastopol, CA 95472.
Be safe.
Jim Corbett, aka Mr. Music, can be reached at jimcorbett22@comcast.net.
