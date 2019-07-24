Keep on the sunny side of life.
It will help us every day
It will brighten all our ways
If we keep on the sunny side of life.”
I have sung this Carter Family classic many times over the years and have always considered it good advice. I have tried to follow that advice, but often, as soon as I open the newspaper, the “dark and troubled side of life” enters with a rage. So then the question becomes, how do I keep on the sunny side, without burying my head in the sand? The world scene is full of dire situations, from global warming to endless wars, racial and political divides, on down to personal relationships and family squabbles. But this morning, for some reason, I awoke with a new perspective on life.
I realized that me being bummed out over all the above situations certainly wasn’t going to cure the problems and would, more than likely, add to the woes of the world. What I came to realize was that I and the entire world community created the crazy world we are currently living in. If we created this world, we can definitely create a better and more sustainable world. But we cannot create a new world if we are continually reacting to the latest world calamity and blaming it on someone else. Every time I open the newspaper and react negatively, I am adding to the world dysfunction and to my own. It is easy to blame the troubles on someone else, but when I do that, I give away my power and any chance of affecting the world for the better.
Then I thought about all the people who are making the world a better place by doing what they do every day. Doctors, nurses, caretakers, firemen and first responders, scientists, researchers, chefs, artists, musicians, poets, entertainers, athletes, teachers, builders and the list goes on and on. Indeed, the list goes on and on of people who are doing things that benefit society by creating this new paradigm of creative compassion and joy.
This thought buoyed my spirits and made me want to be a part of this illustrious group. But to do so, I realized, I could not take the bait of the latest tweet storm or fight against evil. The only thing I could do and will do is to “keep on the sunny side,” and believe in the goodness of my fellow humans, by keeping the consciousness that we are all responsible for creating the world we want to live in.
I believe we live in an abundant universe that is continually creating the good and the beautiful. (Check out a sunset or a sunrise). And since we are a part of that goodness and beauty, we have the capacity to allow the universe to create that beauty through us, by simply doing what we love and loving what we do.
I woke up this morning, in more ways than one, and as these realizations came to me, I was filled with gratitude. Grateful to live in this community with moderate weather, friendly folks and creative comrades to join in the easy lifting of our town, our community and ultimately our world. Grateful to be a musician and an unabashed lover of peace, love and joy.
From here on out “I will keep on the sunny side of life.” I invite you to join with me here and help create the good and the beautiful.
Jim Corbett, aka Mr. Music, can be reached at jimcorbett22@comcast.net.
