San Francisco’s probably as good a place as any for someone of my age to watch the modern world pass me by.
“Boy, it’s getting crowded, fast and loud,” I said to myself on a visit last week. Everyone’s holding a device. There’s no place to park. It’s something to watch.
I saw homeless people living in piles of rags on center dividers while traffic whizzed by a few feet away. Their neighbors were watching them from the windows of million-dollar studio apartments.
I’m old enough to remember when it wasn’t like that. My family lived in San Francisco in a little house in the Sunset District when I was born. America was fighting World War II. There was rationing — you couldn’t get real butter or a new car. Maybe some people were poor or out of work in those days, but almost everyone seemed to have a place to live.
When I was 3 or 4, my father was transferred to Southern California, where he worked for the American Telephone & Telegraph Company — AT&T — a job he held all his life until full retirement.
Where I grew up in Southern California in the 1950s everything was new — the suburban tract homes, the schools and the freeways. It all seemed to work fine if you didn’t look too closely or far afield.
I’m not longing to return to those days, but I remember them as relatively safe, stable and predictable. That was what was wrong. Little did I know.
My first job in high school was working as a self-serve gas station attendant. I washed car windshields and checked the water and oil and bought my first car, an old Ford coupe. Having a car meant I was finally connected to the rest of the world. I was glad to be cruising down the wide new boulevards and freeways past the landscape of affordable houses under construction in former orange groves.
Nowadays in the city, if you’re smart, you don’t drive. Instead an Uber driver picks you up and follows directions on his SUVs built-in computer screen showing a map of where you are and where you want to go. A voice from the dashboard guides you across town (left on Caesar Chavez, right on Valencia and so on). When we arrived at our destination, an old fashioned art show opening at the de Young Museum, the line waiting to get in snaked down the block and into the parking lot in Golden Gate Park.
No one had to touch a wallet or use cash. The trip was all booked and paid for by a tap on a screen.
Afterward we had dinner at a hip tapas place on Divisadero where the noise level was so high you couldn’t hold a conversation with friends sitting next to you. Surrounding diners included several young women screeching at one another from a table in the corner. They were celebrating a birthday and a waitress was pouring wine into their mouths using a porron, one of those glass vessels that looks like a cross between a wine carafe and a gardening water pail. The waitress stood on a chair to pour streams of wine down the young partiers’ gullets, eliciting much new shrieking and selfie-taking.
The San Francisco Chronicle’s restaurant reviews used to give restaurants a noise-level rating. One bell meant “pleasant;” four bells indicated you had to shout to be heard and the worst rating was a “bomb” meaning the place was too loud for normal conversation.
We asked our waitress if she could find us another table in a quieter space, but she said it would be just as loud anywhere else.
“Is this normal?” I yelled at her.
“Yes,” she yelled back.
We were the oldest people in the restaurant. We didn’t belong there. But who does? I wondered. It rated a total bomb.
The birthday girls. They were having the time of their lives screaming and having booze sloshed into their open mouths like there was no tomorrow.
And maybe there isn’t.
Frank Robertson is a member of the Sonoma West Publishers staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.