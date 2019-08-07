“And then she said, ‘Do you have Prius blue?’ But the funny thing was I knew exactly what she meant by that!”
~
“We meet every third Wednesday. And by meet I mean everyone is so cheap and won’t pitch in 10 bucks a month, so we meet at Community Market. Because, ya know, it’s Sebastopol.”
~
Discussing HailMerry chocolate tarts outside of the Nectary: “I am a good source for addictive vegan chocolate.”
~
“Hung out at my friend’s house the day after Christmas. Their 7 year old showing me and also naming all the different kinds of crystals there are.”
~
Inside a Barlow store: “Check out this very hippie version of Adam and Eve.”
~
I spoke with someone who used to work at a shop in the Barlow. She told me things people used to lament about: “‘The music is too loud.’ ‘The music makes me not want to shop.’ So we put on relaxing music, then folks complained it sounded like a massage parlor. ‘Is this candy bar filled with milk chocolate and caramel sugar-free?’ ‘Why are there so many yoga studios/wineries/hipsters?’ ‘People here are too nice.’”
~
“I don’t have time to explain chakras to you.”
~
A friend overheard two men discussing an anniversary gift. One protested, “They own a vineyard. We can’t show up with crystals. They aren’t those type of Sebastopol people. We have to get them a real gift.”
~
“This little piggy went to market...
This little piggy stayed home in their yurt...
This little piggy played in the pesticide-free garden
This little piggy played in the dirt.”
~
At the Barlow last Saturday watching the tourists: “Are these people walking around here from Sebastopol? They are not dressed like they are from Sebastopol. And they are walking around drinking glasses of wine. Sebastopolians walk around drinking yerba mate.”
~
A woman came up to me in the Barlow and asked if I wanted some dark chocolate soft candy, infused with either blackberry sage or ginger chai. Of course it was impossible to turn this down. But what made it Sebastopol-like? She explained this chocolate “medicine” was not only organic and raw, but also blessed.
~
“Yay, we got it done! And one day before mercury goes retrograde, thank god!”
~
“Around here you don’t refer to chocolate. You say cacao.”
~
One of two people horsing around on some chairs, sitting on each others’ laps at the Barlow: “Don’t worry, we’re fine. There are different rules in this part of the county. There’s even a bill of rights that’s different than other towns.”
~
Person sitting to the side of them: “A Sebastopol ‘Bill of Rights?’ I’d like to see that.”
~
A car at the Barlow sported a triple-array of bumper stickers: What would Tara do? What would Durga do? What would Kali do?
~
I walked up behind someone at Community Market staring at several rows of healthy juices, herb-infused shakes and kombucha. After a minute I asked him if I could grab a drink. He turned to me. “Oh, I’m sorry. I was in the zone. I’m not used to such a selection of healthy drinks. They don’t have that where I’m from.”
~
“Watched an NBA finals game at a packed bar in Los Angeles. Lots of people having a great time drinking and watching sports. Watching the next game at a packed little bar at a market in Sebastopol. Almost no one is drinking (OK, one person is drinking Kombucha) and I am pretty sure it’s packed because almost no one in Sebastopol has TV.”
~
On the back of a large RV in the Barlow: “Ah... Joy”
~
Dietary restrictions noted at a workshop (by different participants):
•I can’t have dairy. Eggs and honey OK, NOT a vegan no matter what people think.
•Please no bars with nuts. Or oils other than coconut or protein powder with refined sugar or chia seeds.
•No coffee or tea with caffeine. Chocolate is fine.
•I’m gluten free, but please tell me what gluten-free options are available because some of them are appalling, and I don’t want to eat a cardboard sandwich.
•Low carb options please. I’m an ex-paleo keto dieter.
Cami Courtright is the author of Sebastoblog, which can be found at sebastopolgal.blogpost.com.
