Woman talking on her cell phone: “Yes, I know. There is organic chocolate everywhere — chocolate with ginger, chocolate with chai. I just want to find a Kit Kat!”
~
Me: “There is more chocolate than normal right now because of Valentine’s Day. Chocolate is definitely a big thing in west county.”
My sister: “Well, apparently. There are ceremonies about it.”
~
From a friend visiting from out of state:
“I am at the tea house and watching two women loading up on chocolate before their cleanse.”
~
Customer, standing in front of a large shelf of 17 kinds of chocolate bars: “What is it with Whole Foods and their shrines to chocolate?”
~
Favorite business card of the week: Chocolate Troubadour.
~
A woman came up to me in the Barlow and asked if I wanted some dark chocolate soft candy-infused with either blackberry sage or ginger chai. Of course it was impossible to turn this down. But what made it Sebastopol-like? She explained this chocolate “medicine” was not only organic and raw, but also blessed.
~
I was chatting with someone in line at the grocery store who “confessed” to me she eats only organic produce but with unhealthy chips or cheese puffs. “I don't like healthy chips. I don't know what it is about them. I'll have organic carrots and celery with oolong tea — and a pile of Cheetos.”
~
Which reminded me of when I buy my favorite chocolate mocha drink and pro-biotic kefir, the two probably cancelling each other out.
~
A local told me her son’s teacher mentioned this after Valentine’s Day:
“She had a boy in the class who told her he didn't celebrate Valentine’s Day because they practice love every day at home and don’t single out just one day for it. And also he’s not allowed to eat chocolate.”
~
I requested a reishi mushroom chocolate Rebbl drink when I was at Whole Foods, and the worker looked at me in horror. “No, really...” I faltered, suddenly on the defensive. “It’s good. You can’t taste the mushrooms.” A woman standing next to me chimed in: “I’ve had those, too. They are good and also good for your immune system.”
The employee remained unconvinced.
~
At Community Market, a cashier and I were examining two herb-infused chocolate drinks, trying to determine if they were identical. The containers didn’t look exactly alike, but he pointed out the only difference between the two was one read “Fair Trade” and the other read “Ethically Sourced.”
“What is the difference between fair trade and sourced ethically?” I asked, out of curiosity.
He shook his head. “I have no idea.”
Points of distinction in Sebastopol.
~
I didn’t have much cash with me and was purchasing lemons and a Rebbl mocha. I was counting out change and informing the cashier, “I’m not sure I have enough. If so, the chocolate drink is going to win.” Fortunately I had enough quarters, and as I walked out another customer told me she had a similar experience when she’d left her credit card at home. She had to choose between leeks she needed for a soup she had already started making and chocolate truffles she couldn't bring herself to put back on the shelf. “When you’re hungry and have truffles in your hand, all of a sudden the organic veggie bean soup you’ve been making all day doesn’t matter.”
~
A text to my sister on the way to yoga: “I’m so tired I'm eating dark chocolate to help me wake up. Does it cancel out yoga to down half a bar of dark chocolate on the way there?”
And after: “That was such a good class! Maybe I should get jacked up on chocolate every week!”
~
T-shirts seen around town:
• Groovy Smoothie Bliss
• Yoga Poser
• Spiritual Gangster
• Zen Zin
Cami Courtright is the author of Sebastoblog. Find it at sebastopolgal.blogpost.com.
