Overheard outside Whole Foods: “Mom, what is hatha yogurt?”
~
I was with my niece at “super” park one evening, and two children were playing in the sand area. They decided to prepare some imaginary snacks. I heard them ask their mother if she would like any “cake with no sugar,” lentil chips or organic fruit rolls.
~
On the way home from Tahoe my friend and I stopped at a Whole Foods off of 80. The cashier told me his cousin used to work at the Whole Foods in Petaluma. I mentioned I lived near there in Sebastopol. He said, “I hung out there once. I remember people drinking things I’d never heard of before. All sorts of smoothies and juices with things added I’d never heard of.” I asked if he remembered any, and his reply: ”Astragalus, superfoods, reishi mushrooms, aloe vera, avocados, cayenne powder” (to name a few).
~
At a small gathering I spoke with a local who mentioned she had read several of my blog posts. “I thought you must be exaggerating some of these stories until I took my 5-year-old to a group play date at the park, and couldn’t believe how the kids gave him horrified looks when we pulled out ‘real’ gummy bears. Not organic, fruit-sweetened Whole Foods type of gummies, like the other kiddos had, along with their edamame and kale chips. These were the real deals. One of the kids pointed to them and told my son these were ’very bad for you’ and he wasn’t allowed to eat poison.”
Filling my water bottles at Whole Foods, I half-noticed a teenager walk up to her mom who was next to me. She dumped some items in a cart. Her mom handed some hummus back to her daughter shaking her head. ”What is this garlic-basil-cilantro-parsley-pesto-pine nut stuff, probably with kale in it? She won’t eat that. Just plain hummus, or better yet maybe some artichoke dip.”
~
While in line at Whole Foods, a boy to his mother:
“Can we get candy canes?”
“Absolutely no candy canes.”
“But mom, they’re organic.”
~
A friend of a friend told me a story about failing to realize how Waldorf-pervasive her son’s playgroup was. “I showed up with snacks in plastic bowls. There were a few kids and parents just staring at them quietly and I felt like I’d done something terrible. Like I’d taken Percoset out of my bag and was handing it out to the children.”
~
“You know you’re in the west county when it’s one in the morning and your boyfriend’s roommates have the munchies and are still insisting the snacks be ‘healthy.’ One of them is looking at the ingredients on a package of cookies to make sure the sugar is organic.”
~
Standing in line at Community Market, a female customer announced:
“Good, my pizza card is full. I can trade it with my roommate for chlorella powder.”
~
A woman I took a class with emailed me. “When I first moved here I’d never heard of quinoa. I saw it at the deli and at a school potluck for mothers and had no idea what it was. Then someone made a grain dish with wheat berries and something called amaranth, I thought I’d landed on another planet. Folks sprinkled things on top of pizza like pumpkin seeds and talked about papaya tablets to help digestion. There was some culture shock. Ten years later I go to a Thanksgiving potluck, all vegetarian and mostly vegan. I bring quinoa and bean salad with seaweed shavings on top I made while sipping Revive. Yes, I’ve lived here for a while. West county changes you.”
Cami Courtright is the author of Sebastoblog, which can be found at sebastopolgal.blogpost.com.
