A month ago, our oldest grandson, Ben, celebrated his 13th birthday. How can he already be a teenager? As he has gotten older, Ben likes to tease me, calling me a “gray-haired old man”, rather what you would expect from a teenager. But, even today, I remember the day of his birth like it was yesterday.
My wife and I were in the birthing room with our daughter and her wife. It was a long labor – we were up all night. When Ben was finally born, early in the morning, it was a bit worrisome because the room was silent…no crying baby. The doctor took him and placed him on a table under a warm lamp. I followed close behind. He was more blue than pink. She began moving and tickling his feet, wiggling his toes, all the while encouraging him – “Come on, come on now.” My worry was giving way to fear when suddenly he took a big breath. I will never forget it. In a moment, if I had blinked I would have missed it, the blue color was gone, replaced with a pink, wiggling, and, yes, crying, baby boy. Talk about receiving the breath of life! I couldn’t help but think of the marvelous image from Genesis 2, when God takes a dry, lifeless clump of dust and clay, breathes on it, and it becomes a living being. It’s not necessary to take the Creation story literally in order see and hear its poetry, beauty, and truth – a truth I saw played out the morning of Ben’s birth. The sacred breath of life.
In the Christian church we just celebrated Pentecost, actually a festival celebrated by both Christians and Jews. In the Christian tradition, it is the day celebrated as the birthday of the church – the day Jesus’ disciples received the Spirit, the Breath of God, and the church was born. Relax, this column will not become a sermon. But l would like to think with you about this breath we have all received, which we all share. For, as I have already suggested, our breath is not just the little wisps of air we breathe in and out. It is the animating power of life itself, the “livingness” of those who are alive.
Did you know that the word, “conspire” means to breathe together? Take a breath. Now release it. There! You have just launched a conspiracy. To conspire is to be filled with the same breath, the same spirit, as all creation. We take it in, we use it to live, and when we breathe out it carries some of us with it into the next person or other creature that uses it to live. Of course in these days of COVID-19, we have learned just how potent and even dangerous the sharing of breath can be. Breathing can spread illness. One of the horrors of the Coronavirus is that it literally takes our breath away. And note how the phrase, “I can’t breathe!” has now become a rallying cry in the struggle against racism, injustice and brutality.
But what might it mean to think of each breath we take and exhale as a source of power – the power of change, of renewal, the power to sweep away old hatreds and points of view, the power to reach out to others, the power to make a difference. When the pandemic is over, we will still be conspiring – breathing together. What shape will that conspiracy take? Hopefully, with an awareness of this breath, this animating power of life which we all share and which binds us together, we might be able to listen to each other, take each other seriously, become creative together, coming up with new ideas we would have never thought of on our own. Now that’s a conspiracy I want to be a part of!
The Rev. Gene Nelson is the retired pastor of Sebastopol Community Church.
