Charlie Brown is sharing a newspaper story with Lucy. “It says here that young people of today don’t believe in any causes.” Not surprisingly, Lucy has a response. She says, “That’s not true at all! I believe in a cause … I believe in me. I’m my own cause! If I’m not a cause, what is? I believe in the cause of good ol’ me! I’m the best cause I know, and I believe in that cause! I’m the…” Finally, Charlie Brown walks away muttering to himself, “Good Grief!”
Which brings us to the radical individualism that has come to dominate our national life in the 21st century. This “cult of self” is all about me and my needs, my self-actualization, my well-being, even my rights. I am reminded of Lucy and her self-centered “cause” as I read letters to the editor and watch televised demonstrations by people bitterly complaining about the COVID-19 shelter-at-home restrictions being enforced by most states and cities. (Why are Confederate flags and semi-automatic weapons seemingly required at so many of these demonstrations?) The common thread weaving its way through these protests seems to be that since this is a free country and I am a free citizen with my individual rights, I ought to be able to go to any park, beach or restaurant I want, and be allowed to go back to work. If I want to risk my health, that is my business. The decision is mine and mine alone. The fact that I, in exercising my “rights,” might very well spread the virus to others doesn’t seem to be a consideration. I can imagine Lucy exclaiming, “Now that’s what I’m talking about!”
These concerns and objections are not completely without merit. As jobs are lost, businesses close and lines at food banks grow longer, we all want to re-open the economy and the country and to return to life before COVID-19. But there is also great risk. Clearly there is the risk of spreading the virus and increasing the already horrific loss of life. But perhaps even more troubling is the risk of loss of community, a shredding of the ties that bind us together as a people.
The Rotary Club of Sebastopol recently set aside several thousand dollars from its local foundation to provide some financial aid to local small businesses that are struggling to survive. One business owner recalled how the generous financial help he received when the Barlow flooded enabled him to make repairs and re-open. So while he deeply appreciated the offer of financial help, he didn’t need it this time around. In fact, as an expression of thanksgiving for our Sebastopol community, he donated $1,000 to the Rotary effort.
We cannot afford to lose that sense of shared responsibility for the common good. There is no way around it. Being in community is morally demanding. It involves a certain level of self-sacrifice and self-discipline, always balancing me and my needs with the needs of my wider community … those I know and those whom I have never met. Perhaps a gift of this pandemic is what it is teaching us about the value of sacrifice and taking care of one another; about doing things that hurt us financially in order to save us emotionally and spiritually; about the inherent value of relationship and love, neither of which impacts the performance of the stock market.
Like it or not, we are who we are through the interweaving, the give and take, of relationships. We cannot allow our fear, despair or anger to divide us at any time, but especially in a dangerous time such as this.
One preacher put it this way: “If you want the world to look different next time you go outside, do some love. Do a little, do a lot, but do some … and find out that when you do, you do live and live abundantly.”
The Rev. Gene Nelson is the retired pastor of Sebastopol Community Church.
