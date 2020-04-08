A writer, reflecting on his Midwestern Lutheran roots, shares this story: “Nobody sings like Lutherans do. If you ask an audience in New York City, a relatively Lutheran-less place, to sing along on the chorus of ‘Michael Row the Boat Ashore,’ they will look daggers at you as if you had asked them to strip to their underwear. But if you do this among Lutherans, they will smile and row that boat ashore and up on the beach and down the road! I once sang the bass line of ‘Children of the Heavenly Father’ in a room with about three thousand Lutherans. When we finished, we all had tears in our eyes, partly from the promise that God will not forsake us, partly from the proximity of all those lovely voices. By joining in harmony, we somehow promise that we will not forsake each other.”
“By joining in harmony, we somehow promise that we will not forsake each other.” Does such a phrase still have any meaning in the angry and divided America of 2020? Or is it simply a curious anachronism from another era, more to be ridiculed than believed? Author, Naomi Klein, says this: “This current state of affairs…is the culmination of a great many dangerous stories our culture has been telling for a long time. That greed is good. That the market rules. That money is what matters in life. That white men are better than the rest. That the natural world is there for us to pillage. That the vulnerable deserve their fate. That we are surrounded by danger and should only look after our own. And that there is no alternative to any of this.” She insists that these are toxic narratives that we and our children breathe in daily, narratives to which we may be adapting.
“By joining in harmony, we somehow promise that we will not forsake each other.” Again, just a pleasant sounding dream and nothing more? Well, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, we may be about to find out. Even as we speak of social distancing, of isolating ourselves from each other in order to protect each other, it just might be that the ties that bind, our human connectedness, are more important than ever. Henri Nouwen, pastor and poet, might have been thinking of a time like this when he wrote, “Every human being has a great, yet often unknown, gift to care, to be compassionate, to become present to the other. If that gift could be set free and made available, miracles could take place. We could break through paralyzing boundaries, open our hearts to each other and form a new community.”
The toxic bitterness, anger and “us versus them” divisiveness of our recent past will do us no good now. We may be sheltered in place, we may have to stand six feet or more apart, we may only be able to talk on the phone, but the only way to come through this crisis is for us join in harmony. Social trust and communal responsibility must be restored. This is a time — an opportunity? — for us to rediscover something that has always been true about our life together on this ever-shrinking planet, namely that unless there is peace and joy and freedom and health for you, there can be no true peace and joy and freedom and health for me. As one author has said, “As surely as a sailing ship is made to sail with the wind, so are you and I and everybody else in this world made to live bound to each other, giving and receiving mercy, binding up each other’s wounds, taking care of each other...It need not have been so…Yet it is so.”
“Joining in harmony…We will not forsake each other.” It is a promise that always has been and always will be our greatest hope.
The Rev. Gene Nelson is the retired pastor of Sebastopol Community Church.
