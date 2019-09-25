The days are getting shorter and autumn is in the air. As we savor the last fruits of summer, manufacturers are busily packaging quick-and-easy solutions to our winter holiday needs. One of those “conveniences” will be large plastic bags filled with individually plastic-wrapped Halloween candies.
Problem solved or problem just begun? I remember a time when those candies (1,000 pieces in 1,000 small plastic wraps) represented the fulfillment of a duty. With enough sweets on hand, we were ready for any number of goblins that might knock on the door. We like “easy.”
Times and considerations have changed. Gift-giving holidays beg the question: How creative can we be?
Have you designed your Halloween costume yet?
My mother created our childhood Halloween costumes. We went to the fabric store together, selected a pattern and then got down to the work of creating something unique that was also comfortable. A friend upcycled and decorated cardboard boxes to create a convincing robot costume. Stores were selling plastic costumes and masks in those days; a child could become a plastic superhero without much effort. We chose creativity over convenience, and that made the experience much greater than a bowl of candy.
• Thrift store apparel (jackets, hats, glasses, costume jewelry) can add character to any disguise, and unless you alter or spoil the clothing in some way, consider donating it back to the thrift store (washed and cleaned) afterward.
• Dig deep in your own closet. Vintage clothing is priceless.
• DIY. The Legacy Thrift on Gravenstein Highway So. has some Halloween patterns on sale for .50¢ and an extensive inventory of fabrics for $2 a pound.
Trick or Treat
In Sebastopol, it’s important to know your block and how many trick-or-treaters you might get. When I moved onto Florence Avenue in the early block-party years, no one warned me of what was to come. The second year I was prepared, but my neighbors and I counted thousands of visitors, and I always ran out of treats. The following year I simply decorated the house and had a ghost-on-a-string that the kids could never catch, though they enjoyed trying.
Give Me Something Good to Eat
I brought the “treats” question to my zero-waste network and received these reduced-packaging suggestions:
Food Treats
• Raisins (in a paper box)
• Fruits, like mandarins
• Walnuts, in the shell
Sweet Treats
• Milk Duds (in a paper box)
• Junior Mints “minis” (in a paper box)
• Saltwater Taffy (in waxed paper)
• White Rabbit Milk Candies (wrapped in waxed paper over an edible rice wrapper inside)
Disclaimer: Ingredients should be studied before assuming that an organic wrapper makes its contents a healthy choice.
To avoid best-intentions that head directly to the landfill:
1) Foil wrappers for chocolate (and gum) usually have a paper lining. Recology Sonoma-Marin confirms that the paper cannot be separated from the foil, so that material is neither recyclable nor compostable.
2) Small paper boxes with raisin or candy residue can be placed in the Green “compost” cart.
3) Most parents will discard unwrapped edibles unless it comes from someone they know personally.
One Sebastopol family has been ladling-out spiced apple cider for many years. They are well-known to their neighbors who have embraced “the cider house” as a safe and fun Halloween tradition.
For many young people, the thrill of Halloween is in being outdoors with friends after dark. Decorated yards and creative jack-o-lanterns make the evening more fun. What ends up in the treats basket is of less importance, providing that we don’t continue to perpetuate wasteful habits.
What Do-It-Yourself ideas have become holiday traditions in your household?
Cynthia Albers is a member of the Sebastopol Zero-Waste Subcommittee. Send comments to albers.zw.seb@sonic.net.
