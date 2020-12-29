April 1941 Bassett Station - A special excursion passenger train, sponsored by the California-Nevada Railroad Historical Society, traveled from Santa Rosa through Sebastopol and Forestville and then south to Sausalito for the last ride of such. A passenger train had not been seen since 1932 when they were discontinued and the electric line was switched over to exclusively freight carriers. The old wooden coaches held some 300 rail fans and were pulled by a locomotive of 1900 vintage.