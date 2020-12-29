The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
January 1921
Odd Fellows burn mortgage on building
The local chapter of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs celebrated the paying off of the mortgage on their property by burning that document amid rejoicing and happiness. The lodge building, located at 196 N. Main St. was purchased by the IOOF from Adelaide Janssen who operated Janssen’s Hall at this location from 1895 to 1902.
January 1946
Removal of tracks on Main Street asked by Chamber of Commerce
To start the New Year with action toward improvement and modernization of the City of Sebastopol, the Board of Directors of the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce, have unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad to remove its tracks from Main Street. This request from the form of a petition to be signed by the residents of Sebastopol The resolution came about after it became evident that no amount of repairs to the roadbed would keep it in a smooth condition for motor traffic and that the necessary wires and poles were a prohibition on improvement and modernization of the town. Copies of the petition are to be distributed among the merchants of Sebastopol where they will be available for signatures of the public on January 7th. Upon completion of the signatures, the resolution and the signed petition will be forwarded to the appropriate railroad officials.
January 1971
Downtown businesses changing hands
Operation of the Analy Theatre was taken over by Acie (Ace) Hardwick. Harrwick has taken a lease with an option to buy from Richard Gambogi. Two Busy Bee Shoe Store employees have taken over the business from Vince Errico, located at 172 No. Main St. They are Robert Cornilson, age 21, who will own the retail shoe sales, and Humberto Fernandez, 21, will own the shoe repair shop. Both are graduates of Analy High.
And a new tavern opens at 6957 Sebastopol Ave., formerly the location of Tomei’s Sporting Goods. The new tavern, says owner Lewis Salvador, will be called “Lew’s”.
January 2021 — West County Museum happenings
We hope you enjoyed the holiday banner that has been hung from the museum front which shares the holiday spirit for all that pass by, generously provided by the Donna Pittman family.
We are still working — want to join us? With so much stay at home time, we know that there are people out there that have some spare time, with computer skills, that might be interested in helping the all-volunteer staff with doing some archiving work from home. We have specific projects that may be of interest including archiving photographs with west county topics. If you would like to help, please contact the museum via phone or email.
We are working on our next exhibit. This may peak some interest. All about automobiles, including sales, parts, gas stations and repair shops. We are looking for any families and artifacts like signs, equipment, and photographs all pertaining to the west county. We want to highlight the families who contributed to our local history in this area of business. Please contact the museum if you have interest or a contribution you would like to loan for this exhibit.
