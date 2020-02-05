The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.com, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Analy Baseball Team Purchases New Uniforms
New baseball suits have been purchased by the students of Analy for the baseball team of the school. The new suits were purchased in order that Analy might make a worthy appearance on the field. The money to buy the suits were realized from the proceeds of the recent minstrel show and a $50 athletic order won by the boxers at the Armistice Day show in Santa Rosa. W.S. Borba is handling the order.
75 Years Ago — 1945
Town Hall Meeting Now Known As Sebastopol Community Forum
Meetings are sponsored by the Sebastopol City Council, but will be conducted by members of interested townspeople. The purposes of the meetings are to discuss important issues in the local, state and national arenas. Members are urged to bring suggestions for discussions, topics are chosen by the people, and the committee will decide the order in which they should be discussed. The committee includes Lillian Holme, James P. Senter, A.J. Allen, Nelson Brown, Neil Green and S.C. Thomas.
50 Years Ago — 1970
New Parking Lot Opens Today
The newest city parking lot at So. Main and Burnett Streets, was opened with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The 58-car parking area has 29 rental spaces and 30 two-hour free parking spaces. It was decided by the city council to change to diagonal instead of perpendicular parking which added two spaces. Bumper strips and stripping will be installed after the chat topping wears off. All 28 rental spaces are already taken, and there is a waiting list.
February 2020
Happenings at West County Museum:
The current exhibit on trail-blazing local women runs until March 15. Here are some highlights of the current Museum exhibit. Jeanne Woodford, from Valley Ford, became the first woman warden of San Quentin. Her life long career was in penitentiary management and she fought against the death penalty. Our local women in the military include nurses, Legion commanders, 1st woman reserve Air Corp from Sebastopol; and airplane pilots. Come on down to learn more about these and more women in the spotlight before the exhibit’s over.
The Museum is gearing up for the Suffrage exhibit which opens in April. We will have an exciting entry in the Apple Blossom Parade with some great visuals. We are still looking for more “suffrage supporter” walkers in the parade. We are hoping for 50 walkers to show a large force of supporters. There are a number of ways to get on the list of walkers. Call the museum, email to wschs.historycorner@gmail.com or go to the society website, wschs.org and look for the post.
The Western Sonoma County Historical Society is a wholly volunteer organization and includes West County Museum and the Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Our mission is to preserve the west county’s historic past. We are looking for old photos and stories of families, businesses, farms, etc. Do you have photos or stories to share? Call the museum at 707-829-6711 or the Burbank Experiment Farm at 707-829-2361.
