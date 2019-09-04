The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.com, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
100 Years Ago — 1919
Analy’s New Shop
One of the most interesting and instructive branches of work is the practical manual training shop. Byron Nason, the instructor, outlined the courses that will take place in the newly expanded building on campus. The courses shall include wood working, mechanical drawing, tin smithing, soldering, plumbing, forging, machine work, elementary electricity, gas engines, and automobiles and tractors. “We are trying to fit this course to the needs of boys who come from the farms, for most of Analy’s boys do. Everything will be in relation to this fact.”
75 Years Ago — 1944
Grammar school receives $66 per pupil
State support for the Sebastopol Union Elementary school district $66.40 per pupil in average daily attendance. This is more than double the $30.60 provided by the state for 1932-33. From 1920 on, the state constitution required that the state provide a fund of $30 per pupil; in 1933 it was increased to $60 per pupil; for 1943-45, the legislature raised the sum to $66. In 1932-33, the total state apportionment was $20,862,809; for 1943-44 it amounted to $46,651.293.
50 Years Ago — 1969
Fire Mountain Flames Again
The 22nd annual performance of the Russian River Pageant of Fire Mountain will be presented in two shows. Tom-toms will beat and flames will leap skyward on the Russian River. Pageant of Fire Mountain re-tells an old Indian love legend involving Pomo and Lake county tribes and the love of Princess Pale Moon and Prince Fleetfoot. The famous Wasichu Indian dancers are featured. Authentic American Indian dancing has been included since 1959. At the climax of the pageant, the mountain, known as Fire Mountain, bursts in flame. The event draws many locals as well as out of town folks yearly.
