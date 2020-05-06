The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.com, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Chautauqua program held
Sebastopol Chautauqua Association has once again secured the Chautauqua Circuit touring the area. This year the big tent will be located on city property next to Lincoln Hall and not at the usual Apple show grounds. Mr. Head stated that his company has spared no effort to give this locality the best talent on their circuit, including lectures, theatrical and vocal and instrumental performances heading many noted performers. On leaving here the talent goes to Ukiah, Fortuna and Eureka and then comes back to play Santa Rosa and Petaluma so that local people will hear the Chautauqua a full week before our neighboring cities will. Season tickets for the ten performances are available for purchase at the Sebastopol National Bank.
75 Years Ago — 1945
Diamond Match Co. purchases property; will build office, warehouse
Plans for the new Diamond Match Company office and lumber yard to be located on the lot across from the Chamber of Commerce (Depot Street/Petaluma Ave) were approved by the City Planning Commission. The company, which has leased the former Columbo Lumberyard on (651) South Main St. for many years, has purchased the block owned by S.R. Frizelle, which is bounded by McKinley, Brown and Depot streets and Petaluma Avenue. They have also purchased the lot directly behind the Sebastopol Creamery, which was owned by Marguerite Fuller. As soon as the occupants of the building on Brown Street can be evacuated, the building will be torn down to make more room for the yard.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Elsewhere, the flag burned – Gravenstein School presented ‘Awakening’
Newspapers pictured college students burning the American flag. That same evening, the 8th-grade elementary school gave a performance of “The Awakening.” The audience was visibly moved as scene after scene unfolded. It was a well-planned program that moved smoothly as Bruce Kramer and Joan Winter recalled the innocence of youth in a narrative that tied the segments together. While discussing how their attitudes had changed since kindergarten, the curtain opened to show 26 students who had memorized a different meaning for each letter. A thought-provoking recitation followed as each student in-turn gave a new meaning to the alphabet in rhyme. It started, “A is for apathy, that plagues the whole human race, B is for Bomb, the problem mankind must face.” Students who wrote the program managed to include all areas of concern in dialogue or song. Joyce Smith was presented a bouquet of pink roses by the cast who credited her with inspiring and directing their efforts. Joyce is the 8thgrade literature teacher at Gravenstein. Many of the same 8thgraders had shown their concern for mankind on the previous weekend as 38 of them participated in the 22-mile “Walk for Mankind.”
Happenings at West County Museum:
Early May has arrived, and we wonder if we are ever going to open the Suffrage Headquarters Exhibit. We are ready to present the women who started the movement and our local women who supported it. Here is a tidbit that may spark some interest in visiting the Museum once it is opened. One of the local women featured in the exhibit still has family in the west county. Maud Churchman Wheeler and her mother, Harriett, were avid members of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU). Maude attended every conference during the Suffrage movement and even presented papers, readings and encouragement in the education of the suffrage issue. One 1912 paper read by Maude was titled, “California’s Dream Come True.” While we don’t know her exact words, we can suppose that she was speaking of the victory of California women getting the vote in 1911. The WCTU supported the Women’s Vote Amendment, in part, because they believed that if women were given the vote they would have a voice in doing away with the evils of drugs and alcohol. I did mention that her family still resides in West County, so I want to give a shout-out to Brook (Susan) Shook O’Connor and Carolyn Shook Akimoff. They are the great-granddaughters of Maude Wheeler and have provided a wonderful photograph of her which will be on display. I have been told that Lois Baker and Barbara Gerhardt are also descendants.
The Western Sonoma County Historical Society is a wholly volunteer organization and includes West County Museum and the Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Our mission is to preserve the west county’s historic past. We are looking for old photos and stories of families, businesses, farms, etc. Do you have photos or stories to share? Call the museum at 707-829-6711 or the Burbank Experiment Farm at 707-829-2361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.