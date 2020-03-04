The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.com, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Analy Bank News begins publication
Beginning with the March issue, the Sebastopol National Bank will publish a monthly bank paper, which will be known as the Analy Bank News. This periodical will devote its columns to live, interesting articles on financial and banking subjects of local interest, and each issue will carry a message that no one in this community can afford to miss. There will be absolutely no charge for this service. Simply call and ask to have your name put on our mailing list. Directors: Robert Cunningham, Henry Hess, Joseph Valentine, A.B. Swain, A.F. Cochran, Thomas Silk, H.B. Fuller.
75 Years Ago — 1945
Colored comics to start next week in the times
Publishers of the Sebastopol Times plan to bring to their readers something entirely new and different — colored comics. Each week there will be an eight-page section of comics along with the regular news section. This new feature is made possible through the cooperation of the local merchants whose ads will appear on page eight of the comic section. It is hoped that the addition of comics will add to the readers’ enjoyment of the Times. This will be the first time that colored comics have been presented by a Sonoma County newspaper.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Rotary Club charters Analy’s Interact Club
Interact, a worldwide Rotary-sponsored club for high school boys, was officially recognized on the Analy high school campus at a charter dinner held at the school cafeteria. After the dinner the official Interact banner and bell was presented to Club President Richard Johnson. A letter of commendation was given to the club by the city council. The Analy group has the largest roster of charter members of any of the Interact Clubs in this Rotary district, which covers from below San Francisco to the Oregon border. Many members were mentioned in the article. The Interact Club has the same goals as the Rotary, “Service above Self.” The group will be serving their school, community and people in need. Members will learn to be leaders, become better individuals able to communicate and organize.
Analy’s national Conservation Week
This year Analy High School formed a new Conservation Club, which is putting new ideas into action. Some of the activities this week at Analy are a bike-in and a walk-in, a campaign to keep all cars off campus to lessen pollution, and an anti-litter campaign. Linda Curry and Mrs. Betty Lennos, a teacher, will be in charge of the anti-smog and litter campaigns in downtown Sebastopol and at Analy High School. Throughout the week conservation displays will be posted at the school. Conservation Week will be flowed up by National Wildlife Week and Public Schools Week.
Happenings at West County Museum:
March is Women’s History Month — What many people might not know is that local Sonoma County women were fundamental in getting women in history being introduced into schools curriculum. Molley MacGregor with the help of Mary Ruthsdotter, Paula Hammett, Bette Morgan and Maria Cuevas, proposed to Sonoma County school administrators, the celebration of Women’s History Day on March 8, 1978. One day was not enough though, and in the first year, the event became Women’s History Week. Later that year MacGregor mailed a proposal to the federal government, and received a call from the White House in July 1978. Then-President Jimmy Carter issued a presidential proclamation establishing March 8 as National Women’s History Week. What better time to visit your local Museum and all of Sonoma County’s local museums to see their women in the spotlight.
The current museum exhibit will be closing March 15. Be sure to visit it before it’s gone. The next exhibit opens on April 9, and its subject will be Women Get the Vote, a look at the Suffrage Movement of 1848 – 1920.
The Western Sonoma County Historical Society is a wholly volunteer organization and includes West County Museum and the Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Our mission is to preserve the west county’s historic past. We are looking for old photos and stories of families, businesses, farms, etc. Do you have photos or stories to share? Call the museum at 707-829-6711 or the Burbank Experiment Farm at 707-829-2361.
