The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society.
100 Years Ago — 1920
Quite a fine advertisement for Sebastopol
Final preparations for the Analy High School boys’ big boxing show are being rushed this week following a message from Warren W. Brown of the San Francisco Call sporting department that Jack Dempsey, world’s heavyweight boxing champion, is to come to Sebastopol as a special favor to referee the boxing bouts that are to be staged by the boys. Dempsey, his manager, Jacks Kearns, Warren Brown and representatives of the International News Service will arrive next Thursday. Pictures will be taken of Analy High School, the students and the Analy boxers, for worldwide distribution.
The boxing match was held in the packing house of the Apple Growers Union with a seating capacity of 1,800, which was a sellout event and provided standing room only tickets. Bouts were announced by J.P. McDonnell, and Mayor Lose welcomed the large assemblage. Dempsey refereed two matches and also put on an exhibition match with Glenn Winkler and his sparring partner, much to the delight of the fans.
75 Years Ago — 1945
Apple pollen is gathered here
To gather pollen from early apple trees for the pollination of apple trees in Washington, Mina Town Firman of Chelan, WA, was a recent Sebastopol visitor. Assisting Mrs. Firman were many of the homemakers and high school students of the district, while Alfred Hallberg allowed her to use his orchard for the gathering of pollen and has agreed to carry on a test in pollinating a few of his trees. Hand pollination of trees is now recognized as a good commercial practice. Pollen is gathered by hand. Collectors are equipped with wide-mouth fruit jars which have a wide mesh screen over the top. Each flower is selected for its stage of maturity, picked individually and rubbed lightly over the screen. The pollen gathered is then dried at room temperature for 48 hours and then can be used any time during the bloom season. It is placed on selected blossoms with a brush. In Washington, many local orchardists have recognized their need for aid in the pollination problems and hand pollination may come into practice here in the future as it has already come in the Northwest.
50 Years Ago — 1970
Sebastopol men develop new shotgun projectile
Two Sebastopol men working together for a year have designed a shotgun bullet that eluded ballistics experts for more than 80 years. The projectile, called the Kelly/McAlvain 12 Gauge/500 Sabot Bullet, was designed by William McAlvain, owner of Rifleman Gun Shop on Main Street, and Ward L. Kelly, a private consultant to major ammunition companies. McAlvain calls the slug a “major breakthrough in applied science.” The bullets will provide over 100 percent increase in range, accuracy, penetration and knockdown power. He said, “factory slugs” now being marketed are limited to 50 yards; the sabot bullet will go to 250 yards. Already there has been police response, and several major gun magazines are writing articles about the bullet. McAlvain, born and raised in Sebastopol, began his career as a gunsmith in a community gun shop; he then owned Bill’s Rifle Shop, then opened the Rifleman Gun Shop in 1964. He makes custom guns for customers all over the world. Kelly came here in 1960. His profession was ballistics and research development consultant for major U.S. gun firms. He also has written for police agencies. He has also developed a saboted tear gas projectile now being used by police agencies. It has a soft plastic casing, and there is less chance of someone getting hurt by it than with the traditional tear gas containers.
Happenings at West County Museum:
While we are sad the 2020 Apple Blossom Parade has been canceled, all hope is not lost. We hear a future date will be selected, and we can all get out when the time is right. For now, the museum is closed.
Mary Dodgion was the guest of the Women’s Spaces, radio station 89.1 FM on March 30, interviewed by show host Elaine Holtz. The topic was Suffrage and West County Museum’s exhibit which is due to open soon. You should be able to hear a recorded portion at their web site, womensspaces.com.
Sonoma West columnist Bob Jones, of Keeping the Faith, has once again reflected on a period of time in the west county we recently mentioned in the History Corner in this paper. Any of the historical topics covered in the History Corner that encourage further discussion and expansion on the subject makes me happy.
The Western Sonoma County Historical Society is a wholly volunteer organization and includes West County Museum and the Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Our mission is to preserve the west county’s historic past. We are looking for old photos and stories of families, businesses, farms, etc. Do you have photos or stories to share? Call the museum at 707-829-6711 or the Burbank Experiment Farm at 707-829-2361.
