Good evening. Tonight I have the honor of presenting the class of 2020 to our community and our school board for acceptance.
To say that you have had an unconventional year would be an understatement. Over the past four years our community has endured several events that have been outside of our control, from fires, to floods, and now with the COVID19 pandemic. While these events have been extremely difficult, if not traumatic, you have persevered with limitless positivity and greater empathy for your fellow community members. This is how great generations are forged.
Integrity, industriousness, grit, and resilience are built slowly experience by experience; These qualities cannot be purchased or downloaded, they come about when people push themselves to do what is right, not what is easy. I have personally seen this class persevere through many hardships. Some of our graduates and their families lost homes in the Tubbs fire. Some of our graduates have lost close family members, and some of our graduates have endured homelssness and housing insecurity. These are hard life experiences, and I would like to personally acknowledge those of you who have undergone these experiences and yet worked hard and fought to graduate with your class. Congratulations.
I have known this class now for four years, and they have made me laugh so many times due to the occasional circumstances we have found ourselves in. I have found myself over these past years saying things that I didn’t necessarily think I would be saying at school: things like: You need to come down from that tree immediately. How and why did you hang a car battery from a tree branch? Why are you guys putting zip ties on people’s cars? Where are your shoes? You have to wear shoes at school! Why did you bring 250 cans of Mountain Dew to school? And finally, my favorite, put the chicken back in the barn! Your exuberance and spirit will be missed. But I want to remind you all, just one more time because I’ve missed telling you: Analy High School is a closed campus!
You’ve grown and changed so much in the past four years, and you’ll continue to mature, but try not to mature too fast. I hope you keep your spunky attitude. I hope that you’ll continue to climb trees, skateboard, play loud music, create awesome videos, sing, dance, laugh uncontrollably, run toward each other and hug even though you just saw each other. Keep fighting for the causes you believe in. Keep building tables and cabinets, and definitely keep playing all the sports and games you can before you get too old and sore!
No matter what your next steps may be, do them wholeheartedly. If you’re starting college in the fall, give it everything you’ve got! If you’re going to work, give it all you’ve got. If you’re joining the military, thank you for your service, and give it everything you’ve got. Maybe you don’t know your next step, and that’s okay too. Ask the right questions and listen to those you trust. There are many, many honorable walks of life, and I believe that each of you will create a meaningful, joyful life for yourself and others.
Graduates, you are at the doorstep, poised and ready for your next steps. Before you run headlong onto your path, please take some time to say thank you for those who have helped you along your journey. If anyone in your family ever told you to do your homework, tell them thank you right now! If anyone in your family ever drove you to zero period, they deserve a hug, right now. If you heard words of encouragement, say thank you. If you were ever grounded for low grades, give your family a thumb’s up, right now. If any of you had your phone taken away by a family member so you would study for a test, text them a hearty thank you, right now. For all the students who speak two languages and help translate between school and home, I thank YOU!
Your teachers desperately wanted to be here today with you.They have challenged you and hopefully inspired you to do your personal best in all of your endeavors. They have missed seeing you, hearing about your lives, laughing at your jokes--and you laughing at theirs. They have missed the energy and enthusiasm that you often brought right into the classroom. There is no doubt that you are the heart of the school.
Graduates, you now know, more than any other graduating class in recent history, that we don’t always get to choose our circumstances, but we do get to choose our responses to them. You have pushed yourself these last four years to build your foundation for adulthood, and the experiences you’ve had for the past many years all play an important part in your life. Use these experiences to build yourself up, not tear yourself down. All of us live lives that allow us to be of service to others. Do that. Lend your voice to those who need it most. Keep your mind open and inquisitive, and always see yourself as a lifelong learner and a work in progress.
As the class of 2020 moves on, Analy High School has three staff members who are also moving on and retiring. Lynette Cowsert, our technology specialist, who always went the extra mile for staff and students, Todd Smith, one of our special education teachers, who worked tirelessly to bring real world relevance into his classroom and finally Patti Pifer, a beloved English teacher, whose kindness and humor won over every single student she ever met! We will miss your kindness, your expertise, and your commitment to our community. Thank you for your dedication over these many years.
And now, Analy High School Class of 2020, on behalf of the faculty and administration we wish you the best of luck. You will always have a home at Analy, and you will always be a part of our Analy family. It’s a great day to be a tiger, and don’t ever forget it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.