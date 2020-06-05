My fellow classmates, the Class of 2020, the class that thought our vision is clear, but our future is not. First and foremost, from a guy who's been mostly in the shadows of this class: Congratulations, I've seen a lot of us grow and mature throughout this experience, in ways some never expected. High school is tough for most of us, and it's the most transformative four years of our lives. I can confidently say that I am proud to stand next to all of you and call you my peers, because from my point of view, this is the most respectful, honest and authentic graduating class as a whole.
As many people have said, this is NOT the way we wanted our Senior year to go. We missed out on things we will never get back. Senior prom, Graduation, Project Grad, the last play or dance show of our high school careers, and enjoying the last months of our senior year, after all the stress has been lifted. Think about it, we went from Senior projects to Spring break, to this harsh new reality. Some of us even navigated online AP tests, not to mention homework while coping with distance learning and a new normal.
But in some ways, this could very well be the way our year was SUPPOSED to end.
We have become the most resilient group of teenagers, and I didn't even mention fires, floods, walk-outs and strikes. We have the 2020 vision. The vision of the future. We are the next generation, and you can see it in our eyes; we WANT to do something great. We want to reform the healthcare system, we want to rid politics of corruption, we want to live a perfectly normal life and show others what good character looks like, we want to save the planet. We are good people. No, we are amazing people. And the message I want to leave you with before we go our separate ways is to follow your passion, remember the people who got you to this point in life, and stay true to yourself. Never let anyone or anything change who you are. If you do that, you can do great things in life.
And we need to. Time is running out, and I think most of us see it. I'm not going to get on my soap-box about climate change because most of you have already heard it from me. I just want to encourage every one of you to leave your mark on this world. Change something for the better. Be the person to save the bees, plant some trees, write some plays and movies, make ethically and responsibly produced cheese! This is your time to take control of your future. Invest in yourself and your happiness.
In the words of Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, "You gotta do what makes you happy. You have to live selfishly in that aspect. Stop worryin' about others, stop freakin' out, just focus on yourself man. And your own happiness, that's the realest thing". Be happy. Be true. Be you. Thank you El Molino.
In the midst of all of this today, I feel really thankful and lucky because so many at El Molino volunteered their valuable time to give us an outstanding education without asking us to give much back beyond our homework. We received the best teachers you could ask for and additional resources based upon their determination that we succeed.
My experiences at El Molino have left me with one final emotion; the last sentiment I will share with you today is hope...hope that I will use the tools El Molino has given me as a means to provide opportunities to others, not out of paternalistic philanthropy, but out of a desire to pass on the generosity of spirit El Molino has found in me. I also hope that you all will do the same, in whatever way you can. Even more so, I hope that we will be thankful when we look back at the years we had here. I hope the El Molino community will be part of changing the world everyday for the better. I hope that students from El Molino can live up to our 3 R's: Respectful and compassionate people, Responsible and ethical citizens, and Resourceful and articulate students.
Finally, I hope someday a class speaker can stand on the podium (without the need for video) and look into an audience of his closest and dearest friends whom he never would have met without El Molino and whom he'll never forget, an audience of faculty members for whom he has a deep respect and admiration, an audience of family members who have unconditionally supported him throughout his entire life. I hope this child can stand on this very stage, look at the most important people in his life, and feel happy, sad, relieved, scared, accomplished or whatever his heart desires, without feeling guilty about accepting what's best for himself. And so I say for one last time, Together, We are El Molino. Thank you!
