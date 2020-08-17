Endorsement sentiments
It’s election season, when politicians begin endorsing one another and other candidates for office.
Nothing is wrong with personal endorsements; but any politician who makes an endorsement using their official elected title in order to influence an election, must rightfully be rebuffed.
If I proclaim an endorsement from an elected official to influence my reelection to Sebastopol City Council, I convey to the voters that that official’s vote is so important to me that they should vote for me accordingly.
If I use my title as an elected government official to endorse a candidate to influence their election, I convey to the voters a sense of entitlement whereby my vote is so important, that they should vote according to me.
Either way, official endorsements diminish the value of the common citizen’s vote.
It's illegal for nonprofit members to use their title to endorse a political candidate. Rightfully, it should be illegal for members of an elected body to use their title to influence an election.
Every officer of the government may vote at election according to her or his conscience; but we betray the cause committed to our care when we permit the influence of official patronage to be used.
Michael Carnacchi
Sebastopol
Voting is one of the most important decisions we make as Americans. Whenever I've made important decisions in life, I always do my research and consider what I can learn from others. Then I make my own personal decision – the decision that I feel is the right one for me. I know that's what we’ll all do here in Sebastopol as we decide how to vote on November 3. We'll take in as much information as possible, consider the opinions of others we admire, sort through it all, and then vote as we each feel is best. Each of us knows that our vote is our own, and in that moment, having considered all that we can, as we sit down with our ballots in front of us, we will each vote as our minds and hearts tell us to vote.
As a candidate for Sebastopol City Council, that’s what I encourage you to do: Do your research, learn what you can from those you respect, and then vote as YOU feel is right. That’s our obligation as citizens, and our privilege as voters.
Am I proud of my endorsements? Yes. I look through the list on my website and I am amazed by the incredible people who have stepped up and said they were happy to endorse me publicly. There are 100 of them so far, from all sectors of Sebastopol. All these people who know me and have confidence in me. Wow. Yes, I’m proud of their support. But do I expect that voters in Sebastopol will vote for me just because I’ve been endorsed by a particular person or persons? No, that’s not Sebastopol. We each make our own decisions here.
Feel free to check out my website and take a look at the endorsement list. You’ll see that I’ve posted a clear disclaimer at the top: "These are all personal endorsements. Any titles and/or organization affiliations that are included are for identification purposes only and do not indicate endorsement by the organization itself. "
And of course feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns. My email is electdianarich@gmail.com. An ethical campaign is my goal.
The website address is www.electdianarich.com.
