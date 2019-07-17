Cetacean farewell
EDITOR: As you may know, over 170 gray whales have washed up dead on the Pacific shores so far this year. It is estimated that this represents only 10% of the deaths since most sink in the ocean depths. Most have died of starvation, some by collision with ships.
My heart is breaking as we witness what may be the beginning of the end of this magnificent species that has shared this planet with us for as long as we have been human. Our world will be a poorer place without them.
My friends Doug von Koss, Francis Weller, Elizabeth Herron, Paloma Pavel and I are planning a memorial service and grief ritual for the whales July 20 at Dillon Beach in Marin County, California.
We will gather at 9 a.m. in a natural rock amphitheater just north of the parking lot. We encourage you to bring two stones to the ceremony, one fist-sized and one much smaller.
Dogs on leash are welcome to join us. There is limited parking at Dillon Beach, and the fee is $10. Those wishing to carpool can rendezvous in Tomales or Valley Ford.
If you are touched as we are by this tragedy, we invite you to join us.
In solidarity with all beings,
Larry Robinson
Sebastopol
