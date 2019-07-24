They matter to me too
EDITOR: I was touched by this week’s article, “Blue lives matter to these kids.” These Cornish family kids, Tabitha and her twin brothers, Cash and Sidnie, certainly deserve credit for running races for fallen police officers. Blue lives are too often lost in (and out) of the line of duty. Perhaps if there was a fund, the public could give to, their survivors might lead better lives? Their dedication and service need to be given more than just a one-time listing when they are killed.
Frank Baumgardner
Santa Rosa
