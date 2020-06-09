Pomp and Circumstances
EDITOR: Many friends (now in their 60s and 70s), my children and now theirs, my grandchildren, have graduated from Analy High School. Each ceremony included the very special and traditional offerings of making this change toward what may be next for so many. Teachers, administrators, custodial staff, mentors, volunteers, students and supporters have engaged in making sure that this transition has included what it means to graduate in full regalia. It's been a pleasure to attend so many, often in the heat, to acknowledge each and every name, along with thoughtful and encouraging speeches and testimonials. Today was so very different because of an unprecedented glitch in our world. My granddaughter received her diploma transported in the back of her father's truck, which included the rest of the family. This happened because of the commitment, support, enthusiasm and care from so many at Analy who have realized the importance of this transition and made sure that it happened. Thank you all. It's different, it's weird, it's strange, it's unexpected and it worked!
Barbara Harris
Sebastopol
Palm Drive: the drama, the pathos
EDITOR: Your coverage of the PDHCD fiasco is magnificent! All the interesting details. Particularly the latest. Great job!
Carol Benfell
Sebastopol
Palm Drive: Who’s to blame?
EDITOR: Regarding the article about the Palm Drive dissolution, there is one glaring omission. That is the fact that the Palm Drive Health Care District continues to place blame on everyone but themselves. All you have to do is follow the audio of the last regular or special board meetings to understand what I mean. They have blamed the delay on Eric Roeser (Sonoma County treasure/auditor/controller, tax collector), Mark Bramfitt (executive officer of Sonoma LAFCO), Deva Marie Proto (Sonoma County recorder and registrar of voters) in each of their meetings. It is a disturbing trend, much like what is happening in our national politics. All that this district board has to do is be honest and transparent. Is that so difficult for them to do? We will see.
Gary Harris
Forestville
Time to end Civil War Days
EDITOR: Duncans Mills has abused civility for many years hosting their fundraising “Civil War Days." If they are insensitive enough to contemplate such again I hope people will think what that display represents and boycott it.
Tony Bryhan
Sebastopol
