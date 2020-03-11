To the point
EDITOR: Necker: hilarious. Thanks.
Susan Starbird
Sebastopol
Note: Columnist John Necker writes “Gang of Five,” a commentary on the Sebastopol City Council.
Drive By Dissolution
EDITOR: We are having a “Drive By and Sign to Dissolve Palm Drive” event on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the T-intersection of Highway 116 and Bloomfield Road. Plenty of volunteers with clipboards will be ready, so you can pull in, roll down your window, sign the petition and be on your way quickly.
We petitioners can no longer wait for the district staff to finalize its plan for continuation of services after the district dissolves as part of its application to LAFCO; they estimate they will not be able to dissolve by the end of this fiscal year as directed by the board in February.
Thanks to everyone who has supported our efforts by signing the petition and pitching in to help. We are closer to our goal, but need one last push to finish gathering the required signatures.
It’s up to us to get it done.
Gayle Bergmann
Sebastopol
Why so slow?
EDITOR: Palm Drive Health Care District voted in February to self dissolve under pressure from the public. It's no real surprise that they have made very little progress yet on dissolution, but they have been busy funneling money to “health related” grants (including a $15,000 monitor for the skate park). They continue to refuse to reveal the $30,000 legal opinion on this issue. That opinion is clearly unfavorable, but this Machiavellian crew couldn't care less if what they do is legal — after all, we pay for their directors and officers insurance too. So, the taxpayers' petition to Dissolve the District is back in active circulation. Please find us on NextDoor and be sure to sign now. Palm Drive Health Care District has lied, cheated and wasted our money for sixteen years. We deserve better. Dissolve the district now.
Nancy Hair
Sebastopol
