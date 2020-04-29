Pass it on
EDITOR: Many of us received $1,200 each from the goverment. Some of us are already financially comfortable and don’t need an infusion of cash. But many people do need cash and were shut out by misguided and incompetent federal policy. People are standing in line for food. This is an emergency. I recommend to all who don’t need it, use this windfall to donate to food banks and other organizations who serve people in need. Please put the money where it is needed.
Richard and Brenda Nichols
Sebastopol
There they go again
EDITOR: Alanna Brogan (Palm Drive executive director) is still jockeying to misdirect Measure W money that was intended for our former hospital. Her continuing efforts to use significant Palm Drive property tax revenues for purposes other than paying down the staggering debt for the hospital we no longer own takes real cojones.
Taxpayers are fed up with this kind of in-your-eye diversion of our tax dollars to suit bureaucrats' personal interests. Most of us will vote no on every tax measure until this kind of backroom misappropriation of our money stops.
Shame on Brogan, who is supposed to be focusing her time on the Palm Drive District dissolution, not finding more surreptitious ways to spend our money. The District Board should fire her and get on with the dissolution.
Nancy Hair
Sebastopol
What to do in quarantine
EDITOR: Thanks for your newsy edition!
A couple of other ideas of how one might help during the coronavirus quarantine: Help local small businesses by buying a certificate to use in the future, or to give as a gift. Review your list of long delayed good intentions and make progress accomplishing them.
I plan to review my disaster supplies, especially the food stores. I will use up the items that are getting older, and make lists of items I use up and those I want to add. Nutrition experts have told us that you can eat food that is past the sell-by date, so long as the containers are not open, bulging, or rusty.
Other easy things to put into your disaster kit: paper towels and a couple of rolls of toilet paper; matches or lighters; old glasses that still help your vision, even if not perfectly; serviceable warm and sturdy clothes and shoes; policy numbers and contact info for your insurance policies
Be well.
Gale Brownell
Sebastopol
