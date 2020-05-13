community vitality work we’ve been looking to do here over the last two years. We’ve been planning to reach out and expand our repertoire to help strengthen local business and local nonprofits to create stronger community resiliency.
We applied for the position before the sheltering in place occurred. And when the sheltering happened, we continued to engage with the city as they altered the scope of the position to address the urgent emergency efforts that were required in response to the pandemic. Plus they added on a nonprofit component, which we’re very excited about.
What is the city is looking for in a community vitality position?
There are three major components: business, nonprofits and food resiliency. The first one is business outreach and helping to identify what businesses need and which businesses need support. So we’re beginning by taking an inventory of each of those businesses and identifying which ones need support, for example, with loan paperwork or other government program paperwork so we can assist them in doing that.
That’s part of the immediate pandemic response.
That’s correct. So originally the scope was envisioned to serve the business community to find out what’s working, what’s not, where they need support. And we still intend to continue with that original scope of work, except we’re adding in the responsive helping with the loan program and other government assistance programs and cross promotion in terms of making sure to get the word out about who is open.
Then there’s the nonprofit part. Councilmember (Sarah) Gurney wanted to see the council work on doing nonprofit outreach, identifying ways that they (nonprofits) could collaborate in order to save money. So for example, it could be shared staffing, resources or facilities; it could be philanthropic connections and cross promotions. So we’re taking on serving the nonprofits as well. And we’ll be starting discussions with the leaders of the local nonprofits to find ways that we can support them.
The third component is a food component … We’re looking at how to strengthen local food resiliency. For example, there’s the existing program that the city is looking into where restaurants get paid to help supply food to seniors and those with limited financial means. That’s real money that can pay restaurants to help real people who are hungry.
That’s an existing government program.
Yes, but it’s rather complex in its administrative oversight so we’re exploring if there’s a partner nonprofit that can administer the program, and then we can help assist the city in identifying restaurants, for example, that want to participate in that program.
So those are the three things, but our first scope directive is to complete the survey, and then identify immediate actions we can take to support the community in this difficult time.
We’re hammering out the business survey this week, and then we plan to launch that out electronically to all the businesses; we’ll reach out with follow-up phone calls and talk to people directly. Essentially we’re collecting data on who needs help and what kind of help and then identifying how we can provide the most amount of help for the least amount of money.
So tell us why you think the council chose CoMission for this particular job?
I think the number one reason that we were chosen is that we can hit the ground running. We have enough people on the team that we can do a quick canvass of the business and nonprofit communities and identify immediate responses to support those communities. We also have regional and statewide political connections so when we’re working to unlock different grant monies and make programs run smoother and more easily, my team knows who to call to get the job done.
Tell us about your team.
We’re uniquely poised, if you look at our team … Herman G. Hernandez, for example, is a member of our team. He’s a Sonoma County Office of Education board member. He ran Supervisor Hopkins’s and State Senator Mike McGuire’s political campaigns. He serves on the boards of multiple nonprofits, and he works to help support multiple foundations. He’s part of the Active 20-30 Club. He’s really plugged into the nonprofit component … so having Herman on the team, he’s going to really help bring more resources to bear.
Johnny Nolen is the other principal, also from the 421 Group. In his career path, he’s had a staff of 250 people. He’s excellent with numbers and budgets and understands all the nuances of the loan paperwork and moving that process forward. He has a team of administrators to help local businesses with that effort, so we can keep the cost down for this contract and really just maximize every hour that we have to support local businesses.
We have Ashley Nelson, who has a Green MBA and is definitely in line with the Sebastopol spirit and also understands what it takes to have solid local economics.
And you, of course. Remind us of how long you were on the city council?
I was on from 2000 to 2008. I got to serve as mayor twice. I ran again as a write-in candidate four years ago, but I want to make it clear that I’m not running for office. I have zero interest in that. But, you know, I’m a lifelong Sebastopol resident. My kids go to school here — I’ve got two kids at Brookhaven and one child at Analy who’s graduating as a senior. So this is it —this is my home, and giving everything we can to make sure our small town pulls through this crisis is what our team will bring to the table.
The city had discussed separating this job into two parts: the initial surveying and then taking what’s been learned and putting that into action. You must have some blue sky thoughts about what needs to be done in Sebastopol in terms of community vitality.
I have a number of blue sky thoughts, but right now I’m more interested in what the group think is, in what everybody brings forward because it’s us working collaboratively that will ultimately bring us the solutions that we need for our small community.
We’ll be looking at how our local business leaders are already beginning to respond and grapple with the current situation and to hear and learn what sorts of problems they’ve identified — short-term, mid-term and long-term — that’s a critical part of finding out what that blue sky scenario is for everybody.
There is a lot that our town already works on for promoting resiliency. We’ve moved in that direction for decades. We’re ahead of the curve in term of implementing mandatory solar green building, creating local businesses that support local food and sustainability, supporting critical nonprofits that provide community services. We’re already a very idyllic place. We face some unique challenges though in that we’re per capita an older community and like many communities, we face housing difficulties. Pre-pandemic, we were looking to examine some pretty big questions, like what does tourism look like in Sebastopol? Of course, that one in particular is very difficult to define right now.
Those are all things we’ll look at, but right now everybody’s just so focused on what we can do immediately to deal with the current crisis: how do we get these businesses back up post pandemic, what’s the immediate action that we need to take. That will be our initial focus.
GRADUATING SENIORS — El Mo’s Sasha Senal and Analy’s Gavin Allingham were among the top senior athletes in their schools in a pair of stellar high school athletic careers.
A tribute to graduating senior student athletes
By Greg Clementi
Sports Editor
For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part six of an eight-part series.
Sasha Senal
El Molino senior Sasha Senal made her mark in a stellar, multi-year volleyball career, helping to restore a winning tradition to a storied program. During her four years on the varsity squad, Senal rose to become one of the top outside/middle hitters in the league, posting big numbers of kills and blocks. She was also a respected court leader, serving as a team captain during the Lions’ run to the North Bay League Redwood Division title last fall.
Gavin Allingham
Analy’s Gavin Allingham will be remembered as a tough competitor, whether calling signals as a quarterback on the gridiron or as a third baseman on the baseball diamond. Possessing a strong arm and good pocket presence, Allingham was a leader on the football field, tossing nine touchdowns last year. He also spent a couple of seasons on the Tigers’ baseball squad before his senior season was cut short.
Signs of the Times
Choosing community
Charlie Brown is sharing a newspaper story with Lucy. “It says here that young people of today don’t believe in any causes.” Not surprisingly, Lucy has a response. She says, “That’s not true at all! I believe in a cause … I believe in me. I’m my own cause! If I’m not a cause, what is? I believe in the cause of good ol’ me! I’m the best cause I know, and I believe in that cause! I’m the…” Finally, Charlie Brown walks away muttering to himself, “Good Grief!”
Which brings us to the radical individualism that has come to dominate our national life in the 21st century. This “cult of self” is all about me and my needs, my self-actualization, my well-being, even my rights. I am reminded of Lucy and her self-centered “cause” as I read letters to the editor and watch televised demonstrations by people bitterly complaining about the COVID-19 shelter-at-home restrictions being enforced by most states and cities. (Why are Confederate flags and semi-automatic weapons seemingly required at so many of these demonstrations?) The common thread weaving its way through these protests seems to be that since this is a free country and I am a free citizen with my individual rights, I ought to be able to go to any park, beach or restaurant I want, and be allowed to go back to work. If I want to risk my health, that is my business. The decision is mine and mine alone. The fact that I, in exercising my “rights,” might very well spread the virus to others doesn’t seem to be a consideration. I can imagine Lucy exclaiming, “Now that’s what I’m talking about!”
These concerns and objections are not completely without merit. As jobs are lost, businesses close and lines at food banks grow longer, we all want to re-open the economy and the country and to return to life before COVID-19. But there is also great risk. Clearly there is the risk of spreading the virus and increasing the already horrific loss of life. But perhaps even more troubling is the risk of loss of community, a shredding of the ties that bind us together as a people.
The Rotary Club of Sebastopol recently set aside several thousand dollars from its local foundation to provide some financial aid to local small businesses that are struggling to survive. One business owner recalled how the generous financial help he received when the Barlow flooded enabled him to make repairs and re-open. So while he deeply appreciated the offer of financial help, he didn’t need it this time around. In fact, as an expression of thanksgiving for our Sebastopol community, he donated $1,000 to the Rotary effort.
We cannot afford to lose that sense of shared responsibility for the common good. There is no way around it. Being in community is morally demanding. It involves a certain level of self-sacrifice and self-discipline, always balancing me and my needs with the needs of my wider community … those I know and those whom I have never met. Perhaps a gift of this pandemic is what it is teaching us about the value of sacrifice and taking care of one another; about doing things that hurt us financially in order to save us emotionally and spiritually; about the inherent value of relationship and love, neither of which impacts the performance of the stock market.
Like it or not, we are who we are through the interweaving, the give and take, of relationships. We cannot allow our fear, despair or anger to divide us at any time, but especially in a dangerous time such as this.
One preacher put it this way: “If you want the world to look different next time you go outside, do some love. Do a little, do a lot, but do some … and find out that when you do, you do live and live abundantly.”
The Rev. Gene Nelson is the retired pastor of Sebastopol Community Church.
Slow and Steady
Ware beginning to “open” our local economy and bring some normalcy back to our daily lives while we remain very vigilant with our physical distancing, protective masks and extreme hand washing to decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus. Patience and good manners will be our finest virtues.
After eight weeks of being sheltered-in-place with most businesses and jobs shut down, we are already seeing that the economy we are reopening will be a changed one. Some of the changes are being created by global forces, and some will be of our own doing, as we adapt our businesses to a new reality of a post-pandemic world.
It is not just having our restaurants spread their tables six feet apart and having wait staff wear protective masks. And, we already hear that many of those “stay at home” workers will not be coming back to commercial offices. We don’t yet know what schools and learning will look like in the fall, but we know all these developments will contribute to a historical makeover of how we work, teach, commute, relax and socialize.
We are told the worst thing we can do is to open businesses and expand traveling too fast. The second worst thing we could do is to pretend our tomorrows will be just like the days before we were introduced to COVID-19. Good plans are in the works. Several business taskforces under the coordination of the county’s Economic Development Board have created SoCo Launch. This is a series of industry-specific reopening plans with careful lists of “best practices” and COVID-19 public health requirements. Reading them offers a picture of what our post-pandemic world will look like. We might even see streets closed to vehicles with outdoor dining and open air markets in their places.
Many recent news articles published here and elsewhere included headlines with the word “pivot.” Restaurants pivoted to curbside delivery. Art galleries, musicians, churches and civic clubs all went virtual. Shuttered downtown stores and shops are offering some curbside pickups, but are mostly pivoting to online orders and sales. At this newspaper, we are making a historical pivot to put our news on digital platforms and away from traditional print. With all our reporters and editors working remotely or sheltered-in-place, we have closed two of our three offices (Cloverdale and Sebastopol). We suspect many other “brick and mortar” locations will close as well.
Perhaps new enterprises will spring up as new needs and opportunities emerge in this post-pandemic era. Our downtowns could eventually gain some new forms of vitality and commerce. Together, we can make this happen.
Meanwhile, no one knows how many of us are ready to fly on a commercial airplane, sit in a darkened theater or attend concerts or sporting events. Boeing has canceled airplane construction orders. Universal and Disney last week bypassed movie theaters and released the films “Onward” and “Trolls World Tour” directly to streaming, where families could pay $20 for home viewing and skip the $6 theater popcorn. A Forbes analysis says Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond are all likely to file for bankruptcy, signaling a disastrous reckoning for America’s large department stores.
Like many of our more enterprising restaurants that pivoted to curbside pickup and deliveries, many local wineries increased their direct-to-consumer and wine club marketing. What kind of future does this spell for all of our wine tasting rooms?
It will be quite some time before Sonoma County’s 7,000 inn and hotel rooms show healthy occupancy rates again. If we can’t expect crowds of wine country tourists to come back soon, who else could we share our hospitality with? What about all those office workers and former cubicle dwellers? Wouldn’t they prefer a Sonoma County view and experience while they pursue their post-pandemic future?
— Rollie Atkinson
Loving new History Matters column
EDITOR: Hearty thanks to John Grech, El Molino history teacher, for his “History Matters” column. His column, “Fireside Chat Wisdom” (April 29, 2020), brings fond memories of the sacred time in my childhood, listening beside my father to his adored president speaking (no other sound was allowed during those “chats”).
The quotes given here need to be published far and wide before November’s election lest we forget how a real president addresses our country during a crisis.
Donna Diehl
Sebastopol
What does F.E.E.D. stand for?
EDITOR: For a paper trying to attract more readers, it might be better to not assume familiarity with local isms, such as F.E.E.D., subject of a front page article with no explanation of what F.E.E.D. stand for. (“The F.E.E.D. Bin takes west county by storm,” April 29, 2020). Careless. English 101: full name once, first, then acronym after that.
Peg Linde
Occidental
Editor’s Response: You are correct and we’re especially sorry we didn’t mention it since it’s such an amusing name. F.E.E.D. stands for Farmers Exchange of Earthly Delights.
Idling cars
EDITOR: Everybody knows (or should know) that global warming is caused mainly by carbon dioxide (CO2) gas, most of which comes from automobiles, yet almost every day while walking around town, I see one or more autos idling, polluting our air and affecting the weather adversely for all our children and grandchildren.
Leonard Baron
Sebastopol
