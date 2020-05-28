Grammar please
EDITOR: I'm all for cutting some slack for typos in the Sonoma West Times, but I draw the line at Rollie Atkinson's statement in the latest edition, beginning "In 1995, me and my family became owners of...." That's not a typo; that's just very poor grammar, especially for a newspaper publisher (not to mention the editor who missed it). I keep hoping the digitalization of the news world won't mean regression to the (very low) standards of Twitter or Instagram, but it looks like it's already too late.
Misty Angelo
Sebastopol
See you in the funny pages
EDITOR: A while back Gene Nelson spoke of the Times publishing full color comics in 1945 and wondered which they might have been. I knew the answer was probably in the archives at The West County Museum, but it was shelter in place time.
I had to go in today, so I checked. The Friday, March 30, 1945 edition had a six side or three page color insert. Page one:2/3 "Mutt & Jeff" by Bud Fisher;1/3 "Cicero's Cat" same artist; page 2 "Don Winslow" by Frank V Martinek; page 3 "Miss Fury," a cat suited heroine by Tarpe Thills (the artist's name is hard to stylized and hard to read; page 4 :Life's Like That" by Fred Neher; page 5 "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson; page six (black and white)ads for the local folks/firms sponsoring the comics.
Steve Stedman
Western Sonoma County Historical Society
