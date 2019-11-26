Financial crisis at root of strike
EDITOR: The recent salary negotiations at our high school district were upsetting. It’s important to step back and understand what caused them.
They were not caused by a mean board of trustees, superintendent, business officer, teachers or staff.
They were caused by the financial crisis of 2008 and the giant banks that were so deep in debt they almost drove us into another Great Depression.
• Because of the financial crisis, teachers and staff did not get a normal raise for a decade.
• Because of the financial crisis, for a decade Sonoma County housing construction fell from 2,000 houses a year to 200, driving up prices beyond our reach.
• Because of the financial crisis, for years the state slashed the money they were supposed to send our high school district, and they still haven’t made that up.
• Because of the financial crisis, school employee pension funds lost billions of dollars and schools must now rebuild them.
The financial crisis cost American communities millions of foreclosures, millions of jobs, a lost decade.
Let’s not let it drive us apart.
Mary Fricker
Forestville
Who you gonna call about a dog bite?
EDITOR: Thanks for the excellent though heartbreaking article about the dog killed by pit bulls on the loose. Several times it’s mentioned that it’s appropriate to call Sonoma County Animal Control, but no phone number is given. I hope I never need it, but I’d like to know the correct contact number. When I look it up online, all I get is the number for the shelter
Katherine Twain
Sonoma
The shelter number is the correct one, unless it’s after hours, then you should likely call 911. From the SCAS website: “If you are reporting an emergency situation, please contact us by phone at 707-565-7100. After shelter hours, please contact your local police department.”
It’s time to lower drug prices
EDITOR: I am 77, recently disabled by a severe concussion and post concussion syndrome. I am going broke, a major cause: the high cost of health care. Not just drug prices, but the ridiculously high cost of care and supplements not covered by Medicare and my AARP supplement.
Carol Fisch
Sebastopol
Nice fire policy article
EDITOR: I am so impressed by your article (“Changing fire policy shapes battle against Kincade,” Sonoma West Times & News, Nov. 1) Your level of writing is factual, clear and very educational. I learned so much about what lessons were learned from the Tubbs Fire and how these tools were successfully used in fighting the Kincade Fire.
You are a wonderful reporter and great asset to Sonoma West.
I look forward to reading more of your stories.
I made a copy of this article and will keep on hand for future reference.
Sincerely,
Paula Chiotti
Santa Rosa
