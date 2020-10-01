On the debate
United States Code 18, Chapter 115, section 2385 addresses the act of sedition :"Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States ... by force or violence (s)hall be fined under this title or imprisoned.”
For a sitting president to direct armed white supremacist groups to “stand by” — presumably to await his orders to act should the election turn out not the way he wishes — comes perilously close to sedition. A future Justice Department in the Biden administration needs to convene a grand jury to consider charges of sedition. Charges of seditious conspiracy under section 2384 should be considered against corrupt administration officials such as Attorney General Barr, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who aid and abet this felony.
And those “proud” little boys with their big guns should know that if they declare war on the American people they will lose bigly.
Larry Robinson
Sebastopol
