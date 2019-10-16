Show some compassion, part 2
EDITOR: Ironically, Sabrina Sandiland’s letter (Oct. 10) in response to Kate Haug’s (Oct. 3) is completely devoid of the one characteristic she praises so highly — compassion. Ms. Haug’s letter cogently and sympathetically expressed the concerns of homeowners and users of public spaces, which have recently been unwitting hosts to homeless encampments, while also outlining some alternatives that might benefit the homeless. Just because people who pay rent, pay off mortgages or pay property taxes might like to know that strangers aren’t loitering on their premises, or that human feces and drug paraphernalia aren’t piling up in their driveways (both of which I’ve personally experienced), doesn’t mean that those same people don’t also volunteer at local food banks, make donations to homeless shelters or know how to treat homeless people as individuals, with dignity and respect.
Ms. Sandiland accuses Ms. Haug of never experiencing need. I don’t know Ms. Haug, but I find it disheartening that Ms. Sandiland makes such an assumption based on the content of Ms. Haug’s letter. And yet, that type of self-righteous indignation and blameworthy accusation is what seems to drive our citizenry these days, especially in the voting booth. Assumptions and knee-jerk reactions are easy, while listening and critical thinking are in short supply. The issue of homelessness affects entire communities and shouldn’t be reduced to simplistic black and white harangues.
Misty Angelo
Sebastopol
Actually provide house
EDITOR: In response to Sabrina Sandiland’s request for compassion for homeless campers, I think we all have compassion for those who are suffer from homelessness, food instability, discrimination and the loss of our social safety net. Unfortunately, five dollars and a smile does not really address the scope and scale of homelessness in California. Nor does it encourage our public representatives to take responsibility for the crisis that has emerged in the last decade. Over 130,000 homeless people live in California; more than any other state. Homelessness is a systemic problem that will only be solved through state and federal cooperation to produce more supportive housing and workforce housing. Allowing people to live in public spaces allows our representatives to shirk their responsibilities; they are supposed to be the guardians of public space and our social safety net. It’s true — I do not want people living in public space because I do not want my representative to think that homelessness is a good option for people who are mentally ill, underpaid or evicted from affordable housing. I want my representatives to provide actual housing and resources, not a smile.
Kate Haug
Sebastopol
