Thanks for another season of Peacetown concerts
EDITOR: Dear Friends and Neighbors,
Thank you all for coming out to the Peacetown Summer Concert Series at Ives Park this year. I have so much fun at this big meet-and-greet event with fabulous music and sweet vibes. Thanks to all the musicians who shared their considerable talents, along with Jeff and Robert our sound guys. I owe so much to my Love Choir, who take care of all the infrastructure each week. Much gratitude goes out to our generous sponsors and the city of Sebastopol. Without their contribution, we could not pull these shows off. But the big thanks go to all of you who come out in droves to enjoy the music, dance and socialize with friends. Even though the event has grown over the years, the good vibes remain, proving once and for all, that Peacetown is “A Beautiful Place to Be!”
Love you all,
Jim Corbett
Sebastopol
