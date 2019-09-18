End it, now
EDITOR: After years of poor decisions and wishful thinking that culminated in the closure of Palm Drive Hospital, why is the Palm Drive Health Care District still up to mischief with our tax dollars?
In spite of being millions of dollars in debt, the district is spending our money on activities that have nothing to do with running a hospital and that will only delay repayment of the substantial bond debt that the residents of the district incurred based on the promise that we would have a community hospital.
A recent announcement from the city of Sebastopol informs us that the district is a major sponsor of the city’s disaster preparedness program, Map Your Neighborhood. The district also sponsors the Gravenstein Health Action Chapter, whose website declares that "A true, healthy community is one that takes a 360-degree approach to examining how social, environmental and economic issues may impact health, safety and wellness. These include food security, access to clean air and water, crime-free neighborhoods..." to name a few. Sure, these are all great things, and I'm all for them, but the bond measure I voted for talked about running a hospital, not disaster planning, food security or crime-free neighborhoods. These are the province of various county, state and federal agencies, not a local hospital district that, after being forced to close its hospital, is apparently looking for other things to do.
Every dollar spent on these activities extends the time that the parcel tax for a hospital we can no longer use stays on our property tax bills. Is this even legal? I doubt it. Is it right? Certainly not. It must stop. Now.
John Blasco
Sebastopol
We are voting Yes on Measure E
EDITOR: As residents of the Gold Ridge Fire District for 46 years, our family has grown up knowing our local fire district has always responded to the best of their capability when needed. Today, their excellent staff is being challenged to grow to meet the fire-prevention and medical emergency calls within our community.
The growing numbers of emergency calls in west county has increased as our seniors have aged and our population has grown.
The recent closure of our 24/7 emergency room has been an additional loss for those in need of life-saving medical care. Our larger community has been recently devastated by fires. With Measure E funding, for just 55 cents a day, we will be better prepared for future disaster and medical aid responses and give our firefighters the resources they need to keep us safe.
The passage of Measure E will give our community an increased number of paid firefighters and trained paramedics. Modernization of equipment and additional fire-prevention programs will further help to prevent delays in providing life-saving responses.
Please join us in protecting our community with your vote for Measure E.
Heidi and Bob Gillen
Sebastopol
