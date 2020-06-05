Ladies and gentlemen, family, faculty and my fellow classmates of the class of 2020, it is an honor to be speaking to you.
Today, I stand before you as a personification of inner conflict. I find myself experiencing many different contradictory emotions, and I am certain many of you can empathize that. First, I am filled with a great sense of happiness and accomplishment. My peers and I have put much effort for the last 4 years into being able to call ourselves El Molino graduates and I can proudly say that as the class of 2020, we've all earned that right. It was by no means easy, and there were many times when I questioned whether we would not reach the finish line. But those struggles have only made our graduation that much sweeter. We graduates survived many obstacles from floods to fires, strikes, and even a pandemic. But, I know these difficulties will make us stronger.
Yet, my bittersweet feelings on this day stem from the very fact that this ceremony is the end of an arduous journey. While I am ready to continue my academic endeavors, knowing that El Molino has thoroughly prepared me for them, I am also filled with a deep sense of anxiety and sadness. El Molino has been my second home for the last four years, even bordering on becoming my first home. My life has revolved around the forty-one acre campus that stands on 7050 Covey Road, and El Molino's small class size means that I have become as connected to the people of this school as I have to the buildings themselves. It may sound cliche to say that I will miss each and every one of you, but all of you in some way have shaped me into the person I am today, so I thank you all for that.
Of course, the comfort that I have come to feel here makes this departure a rather anxious one, but with anxiety comes excitement, and the end of this journey signifies the start of a new one. As I leave behind the warmth that I have experienced at El Molino to enter a vastly new, frightening terrain, I can think back to the last time I was in this situation, as a fresh-faced, wide-eyed fourteen-year old entering the intimidating experience of high school. Virtually every aspect of my life since that point has been overwhelmingly positive, so my fears about what lies ahead are slightly tamed by the idea that I will at least come close to experiencing in my future the optimism and confidence I have grown into at El Molino.
Zach Strehlow graduated from El Molino on June 4, 2020.
