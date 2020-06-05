It seems like my sister's high school graduation was a long time ago, but I remember all of it. It was an agonizingly long ceremony, speckled with short bursts of laughter when some expected, yet unprecedented interruptions occurred — dare I mention the streakers and tortilla throwing? The hot early June sun beat down on my face, and the sea of blue caps waited to take their huge leap in the air, when a couple sentences marked the end of a chapter for those wearing them. Their sweat from the non-air conditioned classrooms and tears from late night homework sessions had finally paid off, and they had the world by the tail, ready to transition to adulthood officially. My sister, Samantha Tsuyako Gonzales, was a graduate of the class of 2016, and I remember watching her walk across the stage and thinking "When did she become an adult, and how long will it take before I get there?" Well, to my surprise, that time is now. And, I'm not sure if you know, but a lot has changed since then.
Let's take it back to the end of 2016, shall we? When my sister started attending the JC, it was time for me to start high school, and I'd like to say that my experience was just a little bit different than hers. Freshman year had its traditional troubles, like realizing that, no, the pool on the roof that your siblings told you about doesn't exist, and life before Quizlet was a bleak, bleak world indeed. But, we survived, and we were told that after the normal bumps and bruises of freshman year, sophmore year was going to be smooth sailing. Sadly, the beginning of our sophomore year was met with one of the biggest disasters of the decade, the Tubbs and Nuns fires of 2017. It all seems like a blur to me, but one thing was certain: it was definitely a shock to my high-flying spirits. I'm lucky enough to live here in quirky little Sebastopol, which turned out to be the safe haven from the blazes, but as I sat at my house, my childhood friends scrambled to pack bags, grab laundry hampers, scoop up the pets, and get out of their number one safe space: home.
It seemed like school was the least of our worries then, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say that it was hard trying to focus on homework when everything just seemed so wrong. But from the ashes rose the phoenix of new beginnings, and a phrase that seems to become more relevant as the years go by: "We are Sonoma County strong." And with that, the rest of our sophomore year flew by and came to an end. As my junior year approached, it was time to start planning for my life after high school, and to be honest, it scared me. I had two years left of my free trial before I had to start paying for the subscription. I was nowhere near as grown up as my sister seemed at the end of her sophomore year. It seemed impossible. But, the march of time stops for no one, and before I knew it, junior year was charging ahead, the promised "toughest year yet" of our high school career. Although, thinking about it now, it wasn't toooo bad. But, it proposed its unique challenges as well, bringing on not only the Sebastopol floods that plunged the Barlow into distress, but also the drastic dip in air quality that came with the Paradise Fire and (again), the cancellation of school. But, we came back with a swift vengeance and crushed junior year, determined to round the final curve and be pounding down the homestretch, applying for college, taking the SAT and ACT, ready to take the world by storm and flash through senior year. After everything that happened in the past two years, it felt as though we were unfaze-able, ready for anything to be thrown our way.
As we approached our senior year, we all assumed that we had been through the worst of it, but apparently, the world had decided to throw us through the wringer a couple more times. It kicked things off with the power shutoffs, a slight irritation that made it just a little bit harder to focus on school or anything else for that matter. But that irritation quickly swelled to a panic as the Kincade Fire flared to life, forcing the majority of us to leave our homes, to flee for our own safety, not really knowing if we'd make it back home. Then, shortly after the fires, we missed school in support of our teachers who went on strike in November. The three days I missed while they were on strike were absences that I have zero regrets about taking. After all, they are such a huge part of this high school family, how could I not support them?
As the spring of my senior year encroached on me, I was practically counting down the seconds before I could be released from the woes of high school life and throw myself headlong into the real world. I finally felt like how my sister acted back then: reckless, careless and definitely ready to leave the nest.
But, in my blind pursuit for freedom, I forgot about something. Murphy's Law. The fact that anything that can go wrong will go wrong. And oh boy, did things go very wrong. When COVID-19 first reared it's ugly, stupid and rotten head, I wasn't fazed. I had one target goal and that was to finish strong and not take Mr. Elwood's joking remark of "Economics, or go to the river?" as a sign that I should book it to the river instead of second period. As the situation became more dire, I quickly realized that the school year was far from over. It is eerie and sad to think that Friday the 13th of March was our final day roaming the Analy halls; the last day we would file into class; the last regular day of our high school lives. The only thing that I would do differently is give all my classmates and teachers a smile and a proper farewell. So, teachers, faculty, administrators, students, parents and the rest of the Analy community, as I say it with a big smile, please consider this my proper farewell.
We've shown the world our toughness, perseverance and unyielding optimism, and for that, I'd like to say that we've earned our Tiger stripes. It's truly been an honor growing and learning beside every single one of you fellow seniors, and no matter where the world takes you all, I hope you have the best life that you can achieve past these school grounds, and see the brightest parts of life instead of dreading what the next worse thing will be.
Now that we're here, finally in the moment that I've chased for four long years, I only have a couple parting words: Go forth into the world and inspire others to be the best people they can be. Enjoy the little moments, love the world a little bit more, smile at everyone you see, and remember, it's always a great day to be a Tiger.
