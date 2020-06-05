Hi, it's Emma and as you may know, I have been running since sixth grade. In track and field, 400 meters is not only a full lap around the track but my favorite event. It's brutal and most people choose to avoid it. There is a system to running the 400 but each runner has their way and most of their ways aren't the ways a coach wants them to run it.
High school is like running a 400. Your parents or guardians are your coaches. Someone who wants you to finish strong, have a plan, maybe one they have set for you, and someone that is there to cheer you on. Or maybe your coaches are your teachers, there to support you.
You start on your blocks, when the gun goes off, boom, you are thrown into high school. A fast transition you never thought would come so quickly. You take the first step, a big big step. Maybe this first step is making new friends or maybe it's a goal for good grades or maybe it is waking up on time. You want to start in front of everyone and you can get this chance on the first curve.
But maybe you lose it. You get passed up. You fall behind on the first straightaway. You want to quit but you hear your coach, aka your parents and teacher, and you hear your teammates, who are your friends or classmates. They are there for every step.
One reason I love the 400 is because everyone is on the field and everyone is at every step and every curve and every straight away. You hit that last curve. You're tired, you don't feel like anything is left. Until suddenly you think, I'm halfway. I need to win this. At this point in high school, you are probably getting a groove of things, wanting to work hard but you still have time so maybe you aren't working as hard as you could.
You hug the curve, your elbows and knees are tired. But then you are on the last straightaway. You hear everyone yelling, pick up the pace, finish strong. You did it. You crossed the finish line. You graduated.
You probably wanted to stop. There were days where you missed practice, in this analogy you missed class. You aren't as fast as you once were because of this. But you keep trying. If you're anything like me and 400s. You might be crying at the end. That's ok. You did something most people dread doing. You completed your high school career. Feel free to cry and be proud. There is a feeling in your gut, it's pride. Always be proud of your performance. I will never forget the feeling of finishing a 400. You are sad it's over but happy it happened and sometimes wish you could do it again.
Emma Parks graduated from El Molino on June 4, 2020.
