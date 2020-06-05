It is a beautiful privilege to be standing before you. On a day like today I am reminded of the hopeful futures of all who have touched my heart. To watch each individual blossom into the inspiring, world-shaping adult they have become, once again, has been a beautiful privilege.
This word privilege.... I can't get it out of my mind because each day it becomes more obtrusive to my way of life. I am a woman. I am a person of color. I am related to people who come from economically disadvantaged urban communities. I have fear and for good reason. And, if you're paying attention, you should feel the same. But if you're not paying attention, you're certainly not alone.
You see, ladies and gentlemen, this isn't just a celebration of life, of the rite of passage into adulthood, of accomplishments, of trials and tribulations, of triumph. It is also a time to remember those denied this ceremony. A seemingly never-ending funeral. The procession is backed up hundreds of years, but I will only attempt to eulogize 76 of those years.
George Stinney - Falsely accused of murder 76 years ago and put on the electric chair. He was 14, he never graduated high school. I did.
Emmett Till - Whistled at a white woman. She later admitted it was a lie. He was 14, he never graduated high school, I did.
Trayvon Martin - He was wearing a hoodie. He was 17, he never graduated high school, I did.
Andy Lopez - Walked down a familiar road with a toy gun. He was 13, he never graduated high school, I did.
Tamir Rice - Sat at a park bench with a pellet gun. He was 12. He would've graduated this year. He never got to, but I did.
We should all be so grateful to graduate high school, let alone hold in our hands the gifts of our privilege. The only questions are, what are these gifts? What do we do with them?
Our voice is a gift. I almost didn't write a speech because I thought I didn't have anything to say, but then I realized that there was something I NEED to say. At this point, we should all have something to say. Our privilege is our ability to speak for the deceased and those who have been rendered voiceless. Always willing to remember. Always willing to fight. In the words of Pericles, it is better to die standing than to live kneeling. Thank you for listening.
