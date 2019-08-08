Healdsburg is the only area of Sonoma County that is not a member of Sonoma Clean Power. Instead, the Healdsburg Electric Department is a municipal utility founded in 1899 and a member of the Northern California Power Agency in Roseville. The Northern California Power Agency is a nonprofit consortium headed by local officials from its 16 member communities who jointly build and operate a fleet of power plants. They emphasize clean energy resources and promote energy efficiency.
Healdsburg reports residential rates that are about 40 percent lower than PG&E and about 35 percent lower than Sonoma Clean Power.
Its standard electricity is 42 percent renewable compared to 49 percent for Sonoma Clean Power and 39 percent for PG&E. All three offer a more expensive 100 percent renewable option, which for Healdsburg is geothermal from The Geysers.
A municipal utility buys and sells power like Sonoma Clean Power does. It also delivers the power and sends out the bills, like PG&E does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.