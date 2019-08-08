How much greenhouse gas does power sold by Sonoma Clean Power and PG&E emit? For people who want to reduce CO2 emissions because of climate concerns, the chart below is the bottom line. Emissions are measured in pounds of CO2 per megawatt hour, verified by The Climate Registry, a Los Angeles nonprofit that operates greenhouse gas reporting programs globally.
The PG&E decline from 2015 is in part because as customers leave for community choice agencies, the ratio of renewable energy per remaining customers rises, according to the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation. The CleanStart rise in 2017 reflects less hydropower in the 2017 mix.
Sonoma County produced about 3.4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2016, the most recent year available, down from a high of about 4.2 million tons in 2007, according to Santa Rosa-based Center for Climate Protection. The county and cities are trying to get down to 2.6 million tons a year. Electricity emissions fell from about 683,000 tons in 2013 to 297,000 tons in 2016, with Sonoma Clean Power accounting for much of those savings, the report said.
What’s a “ton” of greenhouse gases?
Greenhouse gas emissions are measured in short (U.S.) tons and in metric tons. For example, when Sonoma County set its emission reduction goals in 2005, it used short tons, and the Center for Climate Protection continues annually with short tons. But Sonoma Clean Power and some county agencies now use metric tons.
Here’s the difference: 1 short ton = 0.907 metric tons.
To simplify, Sonoma West just says “tons.”
