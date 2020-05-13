For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Analy and El Molino High Schools, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their schools with talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part six of an eight-part series.
Sasha Senal
El Molino senior Sasha Senal made her mark in a stellar, multi-year volleyball career, helping to restore a winning tradition to a storied program. During her four years on the varsity squad, Senal rose to become one of the top outside/middle hitters in the league, posting big numbers of kills and blocks. She was also a respected court leader, serving as a team captain during the Lions’ run to the North Bay League Redwood Division title last fall.
Gavin Allingham
Analy’s Gavin Allingham will be remembered as a tough competitor, whether calling signals as a quarterback on the gridiron or as a third baseman on the baseball diamond. Possessing a strong arm and good pocket presence, Allingham was a leader on the football field, tossing nine touchdowns last year. He also spent a couple of seasons on the Tigers’ baseball squad before his senior season was cut short.
